As polls close and votes roll in for this year’s general election, pressdemocrat.com will have live coverage from reporters and photographers in the field Tuesday night, as well as updated results and exclusive political analysis from a local expert Wednesday morning. Here’s what to expect online Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday night

Before polls close, Press Democrat journalists will be out at voting centers talking to voters and covering any last-minute campaign action.

As East Coast and Midwest states begin to report preliminary returns, we’ll be posting stories about the affect on statehouses, governors’ races, at seats in Congress.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in California, and the first batch of results typically come within 30 minutes. We’ll publish stories based on those preliminary returns — including mail ballots and early, in-person voting before Tuesday— shortly after at pressdemocrat.com.

We will also update our stories through the night as election officials issue updated numbers from preliminary returns.

By about 9 p.m., The Press Democrat will be on Facebook Live for a briefing about the latest local results, highlighting races with decisive outcomes and others that remain too close to call.

We will be getting reaction from candidates at election night parties. See those videos at facebook.com/pressdemocrat.

Additionally, our rundown of official returns as they become available in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, plus state races and propositions can be found at election.pressdemocrat.com.

Wednesday

Starting early Wednesday morning, The Press Democrat’s team of reporters, photojournalists and editors will be bringing you the latest updates on local, state and national election results.

We’ll be dissecting races in our coverage area with decisive outcomes and highlighting contests that remain too close to call.

By noon, we’ll have a video discussion with one of the North Bay’s leading political experts, Sonoma State University political science professor David McCuan, who’ll share his analysis and answer questions from several Press Democrat reporters and editors.

And we’ll be checking in throughout the day with Sonoma County election officials to make sure that readers have the latest accurate news on the progress of the vote count and any status changes in dozens of races for local office and ballot measures.