A prom like no other, but still a prom at Cardinal Newman High School

After more than a year with no school dances, Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa held a pandemic-safe prom on Friday night. Seniors Bailey Ayre and Ally Ostheimer were named prom king and queen. About 140 students, most of them seniors, watched a senior tribute photo slideshow and ate a socially distanced dinner at picnic tables. There was no dancing, other than a brief attempt at “The Macarena,” and masks and temperature checks made it hard to overlook the historic backdrop for the seniors’ big night.