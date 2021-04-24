Subscribe

A prom like no other, but still a prom at Cardinal Newman High School

BETH SCHLANKER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 23, 2021, 11:20PM
Updated 2 hours ago

After more than a year with no school dances, Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa held a pandemic-safe prom on Friday night. Seniors Bailey Ayre and Ally Ostheimer were named prom king and queen. About 140 students, most of them seniors, watched a senior tribute photo slideshow and ate a socially distanced dinner at picnic tables. There was no dancing, other than a brief attempt at “The Macarena,” and masks and temperature checks made it hard to overlook the historic backdrop for the seniors’ big night.

