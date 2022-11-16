With a quick glance in both directions, Agustina Arroyo led a gaggle of school children across McMinn Avenue and into the wooded 20-acre expanse that separates their southwest Santa Rosa neighborhood from Roseland Creek Elementary School.

Her sons Cesar Peña, 12, and Oscar Peña, 9, ran ahead, to join other kids heading to class.

As Arroyo followed with her 1-year-old granddaughter and 2-year-old grandson, she pointed to the trash and debris under the scrub growth.

Agustina Arroyo, second from left, walks with her grandchildren Anahi Pedraza, 1, and Ivan Buenrostro, 2, right, and her friend Pazcuala Hernandez through Roseland Creek Community Park in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Homeless people often camp beneath the oak trees on the property, leaving cardboard, empty beer cans and broken glass behind.

It’s unsafe for the children who cut through the city-owned lot, the size of 15 football fields, to get to school, she said.

“I take my children to school every day but there are many children who cross alone because their parents are working,” Arroyo said in Spanish.

She would like to see the property spruced up, perhaps with trails where people can run and bike, and a playground for neighborhood kids who don’t have a lot of places to play in the historically underserved part of southwestern Santa Rosa.

“Everyone has a right to ask for what they need and what the community needs is more parks.” Marisol Angeles, Grupo de Mujeres Unidas / United Womens Group

For more than a decade, the city has talked about doing just that, and last year it seemed about to come true.

On Sept. 28, 2021, the City Council unanimously approved a plan for the parcel that featured a nature center, bathrooms, two parking lots, trails with interpretive signs, and pedestrian bridges across the creek. It would also include a lawn area with picnic tables, exercise machines and a playground on the southern portion of the land.

More than a year after the Santa Rosa City Council approved a plan for Roseland Creek Community Park, work on the park has largely been halted after a group of residents filed a lawsuit seeking an environmental study. Tuesday November 15, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Even with all the amenities, the city’s proposal, the culmination of more than 30 public meetings, calls for most of the natural space to be preserved, including the oak woodland and purple needle grassland.

But that plan has been delayed amid outcry from a small group of longtime residents who want the land to stay unchanged. They like the wild nature of the open space and cite environmental concerns — including several protected species on the site. They also raise questions about the impact a developed park would have on the neighborhood.

The friction illustrates a divide in Roseland between some older, mostly white residents who favor the status quo and working-class Latino families who have been calling on the city for more community resources since Roseland was annexed by Santa Rosa in 2017.

An empty liquor bottle sits in grass along a walkway at a proposed park in Roseland. More than a year after plans for Roseland Creek Community Park were approved, work on the park has stalled after a group of residents filed a lawsuit seeking an environmental study. Tuesday November 15, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

A symbol of future conflicts?

Roseland, a predominantly Latino neighborhood, has the lowest share of park acreage in all of Santa Rosa, and the debate over the open space is emblematic of similar conflicts likely to play out in the years ahead as the city seeks to drive investment into the growing area.

It is home to about 7,400 residents, but scores of new housing projects are on the rise or in the works, including slow-moving plans for a long-awaited commercial and residential hub to the north on Sebastopol Road, the main artery of Roseland.

Plans for a permanent library and new fire station, meanwhile, continue to generate far greater momentum than the park, with millions of dollars in outside public money pouring in to advance those projects.

Now, more than a year after the City Council unanimously approved the park plan, work remains stalled.

In January, after neighborhood opponents filed a lawsuit, the council reluctantly rescinded its plan approval and agreed to an extensive environmental review that is underway.