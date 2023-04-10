A Santa Rosa mobile home park for seniors is being converted to all-ages to increase profit

In mid-March, managers held a meeting at the Carriage Court mobile home park in Santa Rosa to review new park rules and regulations. Only about 26 people from the park’s roughly 75 homes attended the Thursday midmorning meeting.

The new policies shared at the March 16 meeting largely mirrored the old, but there was one glaring difference that immediately got residents’ attention. The contract no longer identified Carriage Court as a “senior adult community” limited to people 55 and older.

The potential change raised urgent questions in the group about a shift in culture and possible displacement for the mobile homeowners, many of whom rely on a fixed income.

“I’ve been here 17 years. This is supposed to be where we live out our years,” said Mike Pounds, who lives at Carriage Court with his wife in the mobile home that previously belonged to his mother-in-law.

Soon after the meeting, Pounds noticed a small sign at the park entrance that said “Carriage Court is a Senior Park Minimum Age 55 Years” was gone.

Harmony Communities, which started managing the park last year, confirmed “Carriage Court has been converted to all ages for all new applicants and for everyone six months from now.”

Not only do some residents worry what an all-ages conversion will mean for lifestyle in the park, but they also fear being pushed out, especially as turnover leads to higher rents that could erode the park’s affordability.

Indeed, the shift appears to be driven by a desire for higher returns.

In a statement, Nick Ubaldi, regional manager for Harmony Communities, said the switch is a reaction to Santa Rosa’s new mobile home rent control ordinance, which went into effect in January and tightened the amount that park owners can increase rent.

“This ordinance has prevented Carriage Court from reasonably earning a fair return, ” Ubaldi said.

“The change was needed to avoid shutting down the park. Just like any other business, Carriage Court must make a fair profit in order to stay in business. If it cannot, then it shuts down and finds a better use for its land.”

A fight over affordability

While people own their mobile homes, they rent the land underneath. In Santa Rosa, mobile homeowners are generally low-income. Despite the name, these homes are hardly mobile and cost thousands of dollars to move, so residents often have limited options if costs go up.

Amid a nationwide housing crisis, cities and counties have increasingly looked to rent control as a means of preserving what’s considered one of the few affordable housing options left, especially as real estate and private equity firms looking for good investment opportunities have bought up parks and raised rents.

In Sonoma County, recent moves by Santa Rosa and Windsor to update their mobile home rent control laws was motivated by a desire to keep senior residents on the brink housed, especially as older adults have become California’s fastest growing homeless population, a trend reflected in the county.

Twelve of Santa Rosa’s 16 rent-controlled mobile home parks are designated 55 and older.

For Pounds, whose wife has mid-stage dementia, “moving is not an option,” he said.

If costs in the park were to increase significantly, “I would have to leave,” he told me.

“And, there’s no place to go,” his wife Rose added.

Park owners argue they need to be able to recoup for rising costs and inflation that have also pushed them to the brink. Moreover, they say that rent control artificially drives up the prices of mobile homes, conversely robbing the lowest-income and most-vulnerable communities of a shot at homeownership.

“Instead of further exacerbating the problem, the city should work with park owners to find a solution,” Ubaldi said. “Currently the city’s only strategy is to continue pushing park owners towards bankruptcy; a result that would eliminate over a thousand units from the city’s housing stock and leave hundreds of families without a place to live.”

Because of a bureaucratic oversight, Carriage Court, along with four other Santa Rosa mobile home parks, are not currently subject to the updated rent control law until next year. While the ordinance caps rent hikes, it also newly allows park owners to increase rent by 10% for in-place transfers, which occur when a mobile home is sold to a new buyer.

It can be hard to determine whether residents have a say in the elimination of a park’s age restrictions. According to the state law governing mobile homes, “senior residents who have leases that provide that the park is a ‘retirement’ or ‘senior’ park and provide for specific facilities may have a case against diminution of services agreed upon in the lease or rental agreement.”