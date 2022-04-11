Photos: Santa Rosa church marks Palm Sunday with procession

Members of the First United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa welcomed each other to worship on Sunday with palm leaves raised high above their heads in commemoration of Jesus’ celebratory procession into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday, as the day is called in the Christian church, marks the first day of Holy Week, which ends next Sunday on Easter.

Kienan McAlister, 16, of Santa Rosa, who was tapped to portray Jesus in Sunday’s celebration, led a Palm Sunday procession that took place outside the church.