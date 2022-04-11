Subscribe

Photos: Santa Rosa church marks Palm Sunday with procession

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 10, 2022, 6:04PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Members of the First United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa welcomed each other to worship on Sunday with palm leaves raised high above their heads in commemoration of Jesus’ celebratory procession into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday, as the day is called in the Christian church, marks the first day of Holy Week, which ends next Sunday on Easter.

Kienan McAlister, 16, of Santa Rosa, who was tapped to portray Jesus in Sunday’s celebration, led a Palm Sunday procession that took place outside the church.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette