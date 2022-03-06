ACLU accuses Merced County DA of ‘draconian’ policies that disproportionately impact Black people

Merced County District Attorney Kimberly Lewis is the focus of a critical American Civil Liberties Union report accusing her office of practices contributing to disproportionately high incarceration rates among Black people and vast disparities in charging people who are mentally ill.

Lewis, who took office in 2019, dedicates much of her office's resources toward prosecuting lower level crimes, according to the report titled "In (Justice) in Merced County: A Case for Change and Accountability," released this week by the ACLU Foundation of Northern California.

The report accuses Lewis of "draconian policies" that placed disproportionate levels of Black people into jails and prisons — oftentimes for lower-level crimes where community-based diversion programs would have been appropriate.

The ACLU simultaneously this week also released a similar report critical of Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

"The policy changes that we are calling for have been proven to reduce the likelihood that people will have repeated contact with the criminal legal system, while also reducing crime," said Yoel Haile, director of the criminal justice program at the ACLU of Northern California.

"It makes absolutely no sense for these DAs to dole out unnecessarily harsh penalties for low-level offenses which increases incarceration rates and leads to soaring costs. Voters can and should hold them accountable."

Lewis defended her office's practices Friday in a three-page statement sent to the media and posted on her department's Facebook page.

Lewis said she believes the ACLU report shows she delivered on her 2018 campaign promise to execute tough, fair and honest prosecutions. "I will never apologize for the aggressive prosecution of serious and violent crimes because that is my job," Lewis wrote in her response to the ACLU report. "I will always advocate for victims' rights and public safety."

According to the ACLU report, less than 4% of Merced County's population is Black, but 9.23% of all adults and 17% of all juveniles charged in Merced County Superior Court were Black in 2019 and 2020.

"I think it is important to consider the large influence of gang violence in our communities and its tendency to lure participants based upon their ethnic and cultural similarities," Lewis wrote in response to the report.

"This office is working to improve transparency, and, as the ACLU recognized, the fact that the statistics used in the report were available is testament to the improvements made since I took office. I am committed to continuing this effort."

Lewis added in her statement that sentences are levied appropriately. "The role of the District Attorney is to consider the needs of society as a whole," Lewis wrote. "If an individual continues to present a danger to society, it is the duty of this office to advocate against their release."

According to the 38-page ACLU report, Lewis filed more criminal charges in 2019 and 2020 than her predecessor, the late Larry Morse II, did during the last two years he was Merced County district attorney.

In those years, the report says Lewis filed 4,512 DUI charges compared to 4,277 filed by Morse, 1,927 driving with a suspended license charges compared to 1,756 filed by Morse, 1,070 meth possession charges compared to Morse's 869 and 766 vandalism charges compared to 628 filed by Morse.

Furthermore, Lewis filed more charges in those types of criminal cases than Morse, although crime was down during those two years, because some of that time was during the COVID-19 outbreak, the report said.

Lewis was also criticized for allegedly not making good on a campaign promise to publish metrics on racial disparities in criminal charging and sentencing.

Meanwhile, the report has led to concern among some leaders in Merced's Black community and local activists.

Officials like Merced NAACP President Allen Brooks, who also sits on the Merced City School District board, expressed no surprise at the findings of the ACLU report, saying that the number of teenagers of color who are prosecuted for crimes like drug possession and trespassing are typical of what he's seen in years past.

"That's one of my things, is making sure we're not prosecuting young adults for low-level crimes, especially while they're still in school," said Brooks.

"Once you do that, you've already molded that person's future. Nine out of ten times, once they catch a criminal charge while they're at school, they're not going to finish because they already have a felony under their belt before they even graduate from high school."

For-profit diversion programs questioned

The ACLU report also accuses the Merced County District Attorney's Office of working with private, for-profit companies to provide diversion services to criminal offenders in Merced County.