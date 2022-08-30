After months of silence, Cloverdale district releases information about principal’s suspension

For nearly six months, the Cloverdale school district has remained silent about why a popular middle school principal was placed on indefinite paid leave.

For his part, the principal, Mark Lucchetti, also remained silent.

But now, both sides -- and others -- are talking, at least to some extent.

Last week, the district released a letter from school board president Jacque Garrison stating that Lucchetti was placed on leave in late February following allegations he failed to properly investigate accusations from female students about the behavior of a male PE teacher.

The board’s letter, sent to news outlets and posted on the district’s website, marked the first public explanation of what officials contend led to the disciplinary action against Lucchetti, a 27-year administrator and teacher whose departure sparked an uproar among supportive parents and teachers. They've pressed the district to explain its actions ever since.

Last spring, students staged two walkouts in support of Lucchetti, and when a fight and an ensuing discipline issue roiled the campus, parents took to social media to argue the problems never would have happened if Lucchetti were still in charge.

According to the district’s letter last week, the controversy began when a counselor at Washington Middle School told Superintendent Betha MacClain in late February that Lucchetti had failed to thoroughly investigate student reports of “inappropriate touching and leering” by a male physical education teacher at the school.

Under California’s Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act, educators are required to report such conduct. According to the district’s letter, MacClain found no evidence that Lucchetti filed such a report.

Two days after the counselor approached MacClain, the district “took appropriate remedial action pending an investigation,” according to the letter, and placed Lucchetti on administrative leave with pay.

The letter also confirmed that there is an ongoing police investigation into the case, though it provided no details.

However, the mother of the daughter who reported the initial allegations told The Press Democrat on Monday that she believes Lucchetti handled the situation appropriately.

On March 3, the mother emailed MacClain to follow up on a phone call they had two days prior.

In the email, the mother, whose name is being withheld by The Press Democrat to protect her daughter’s privacy, said her daughter was in the girls’ locker room at the end of a seventh-period weight training class on Feb. 16. She had just finished changing clothes when a male PE teacher opened the door to let several female students in.

This made the daughter uncomfortable, “because if he had come in a few minutes earlier he would have saw me changing,” according to the email, which was provided to The Press Democrat by the mother.

About a week later, the daughter met with a school counselor to discuss the incident, according to the email.

The mother said her daughter told the counselor that going forward she wanted the male teacher to give female students the keys to the locker room instead of unlocking it himself, a practice used by another male PE teacher.

Following that meeting, the girl’s parents asked the school to change its locker room protocols to ensure the incident would not be repeated. According to the mother’s email to MacClain, the school made the requested changes.

“We were satisfied with the outcome and did not think (the PE teacher) had done anything with ill intentions,” the mother said in her email. “...we were very satisfied with how Mr. Lucchetti handled the situation initially and also how quickly he took action once he was informed.”

The mother told MacClain she believed the PE teacher’s behavior was “clearly an accident and no foul was intended.” She confirmed to The Press Democrat on Monday that she still believes this to be true.

After he was placed on leave, Lucchetti filed a complaint against MacClain, over her handling of the episode.

The district in turn hired an “independent professional investigator to conduct a thorough investigation,” according to last week’s district letter.

According to the letter, the district’s investigation, which concluded in June, found that nearly all of Lucchetti’s claims against MacClain had no merit. The only allegation against MacClain the investigation substantiated, according to the letter, was that she did not provide an annual evaluation review of her staff during the pandemic.

The inquiry, by a former police investigator, occurred between March and May, and “all parties cooperated,” according to the district.