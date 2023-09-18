If San Francisco transplant Cleve Jones has anything to say about it, gay pride lasts long after June — because the need for activism does.

The longtime human rights activist, who recently moved to Guerneville, came up with the idea for the AIDS Quilt in the mid-1980s. A smaller version of that monumental historic tribute stitching together the names of AIDS victims is a part of this year’s Russian River Pride festivities. Jones is organizing the weekend-long event slated for Oct. 13-15.

The parade will happen at noon that Sunday on Main and Mill streets and Armstrong Woods Road. Afterward, a tea dance is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Johnson’s Beach. A pride film festival and pool party round out the weekend’s offerings.

“I wanted to be a part of the community here and revive Guerneville pride,” he said. “Out here in the western part of the county, we have to look out for each other.”

For good reason, he implied, because “these are crazy times,” he added, referencing recent attacks on gay rights.

While organizing a candlelight march in 1985 to commemorate the assassinations of his friend, San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, and Mayor George Moscone, he learned that more than 1,000 San Franciscans had died of AIDS.

So, Jones requested marchers write on placards the names of loved ones who had succumbed to the disease that had ravaged the gay community. Those names were taped to the walls of the San Francisco Federal Building, resembling a patchwork quilt in what became known as the Names Project.

“We wanted a way to grieve together. It was not created to be a passive message,” he said.

Through the efforts of like-minded friends, donations bought and supplied sewing machines and other materials.

The quilt’s inaugural display was at the National Mall on Oct. 11, 1987, during the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It covered an area about the size of a football field with 1,920 panels. Today, it has grown to almost 50,000 panels.

