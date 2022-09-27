AlertWildfire live camera footage switches sites
The AlertWildfire camera system has launched a new site where people can access live camera footage across the state to spot and observe wildfires.
Ahead of an “exciting announcement,” AlertCalifornia is switching sites temporarily, it announced via Twitter.
The camera feeds have been moved to “a more resilient site,” said Neal Driscoll, an ALERTWildfire team member and geosciences professor at University of San Diego.
The new site is alertca.live, where people can view live camera feeds across California, including more than 30 cameras in the North Bay. Most of the camera feeds on the original site (alertwildfire.org) are unavailable.
They have also switched their Twitter account from @ALERTWildfire to @ALERTCalifornia.
ALERTWildfire was created to help firefighters and first responders locate and monitor wildfires as well as increase situational awareness. Their team consists of a consortium of universities including University of Nevada, Reno; University of California San Diego; and the University of Oregon, according to their website.
