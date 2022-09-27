AlertWildfire live camera footage switches sites

The AlertWildfire camera system has launched a new site where people can access live camera footage across the state to spot and observe wildfires.

Ahead of an “exciting announcement,” AlertCalifornia is switching sites temporarily, it announced via Twitter.

The camera feeds have been moved to “a more resilient site,” said Neal Driscoll, an ALERTWildfire team member and geosciences professor at University of San Diego.

The new site is alertca.live, where people can view live camera feeds across California, including more than 30 cameras in the North Bay. Most of the camera feeds on the original site (alertwildfire.org) are unavailable.

California cameras are up on our temporary public interface. This is an interim site. We will have our official site with enhanced functionality up in the next week. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/VI4zo76MkS — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) September 23, 2022

They have also switched their Twitter account from @ALERTWildfire to @ALERTCalifornia.

Follow @ALERTCalifornia for the latest updates. Big announcement coming soon! Cameras continue to operate normally. — ALERTWildfire (@ALERTWildfire) September 13, 2022

ALERTWildfire was created to help firefighters and first responders locate and monitor wildfires as well as increase situational awareness. Their team consists of a consortium of universities including University of Nevada, Reno; University of California San Diego; and the University of Oregon, according to their website.

You may see some changes with the cameras on the website. Thank you for your patience, they will be viewable to the public soon. All cameras are still functional and available for first responders to use for monitoring and safety. More information to come. — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) September 22, 2022

Did you catch our new handle? We have an exciting announcement coming soon. Cameras will continue to operate normally. — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) September 13, 2022

