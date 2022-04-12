Allergy season may be affecting your pets

It’s springtime in Sonoma County and for many people, that means seasonal allergies are acting up. Did you know your pets could be suffering from allergies, too?

Dogs and cats, just like humans, experience seasonal allergies, says First Vet, an online platform for professional advice from trained veterinarians. This can cause discomfort and long-term health problems. Additionally, it can be difficult for pet owners to tell whether their dog or cat is having allergies, or if they are sick.

These are some common telltale signs of seasonal allergies in your pet, according to the American Kennel Club.

Itchiness

Rashes and hives

Swelling and red, inflamed skin on the face, ears, lips, eyelids, or earflaps

Sneezing or runny nose

Itchy ears

Smelly or “dirty” ears — Seasonal allergies in dogs have also been linked to chronic ear infections. The problem is particularly common among canine breeds with floppy ears, such as the Beagle and Basset Hound.

Constant licking

Puffy and watery eyes - Eye discharge may be watery or may turn pus-like in consistency and have a greenish or yellowish color.

Respiratory congestion

Excessive shedding, hair loss, dandruff - There may also be patchy areas of baldness around the eyes.

Licking or chewing on paws

Patchy skin or skin irregularities

Rubbing parts of the body against surfaces

Remedies

For mild cases of seasonal allergies, home remedies can often be effective in managing symptoms and providing relief for your pet.

Frequent bathing (for dogs only) with hypoallergenic shampoos can help remove possible allergens, like pollen and grass, from your dog’s coat. Oatmeal shampoo is a popular recommendation on pet blogs like SmartyPaws.

Some pet owners have also reported that supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids have a soothing effect on skin that’s irritated and itchy. Tea tree oil, coconut oil, fish oils or other omegas are also useful for managing allergy symptoms, says veterinarian Kim Carvalho at the VCA animal hospital in Brentwood.

For pets who are experiencing more severe allergies, over-the-counter or prescription medicine may be necessary to provide relief.

According to the American Kennel Club, over-the-counter antihistamines, such as Benadryl (diphenhydramine), Claritin (loratadine), and Zyrtec (cetirizine), can be used to ease itching and inflammation in pets. A veterinarian may also prescribe medications like Prednisone, Cytopoint, Apoquel to prevent itching or antibiotics and/or antifungal medications to treat secondary infections.