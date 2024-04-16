Prosecutor: American Canyon teacher preyed on teen, kept ‘folders’ of illicit sex acts

A Napa County Superior Court judge will decide today whether an American Canyon High School physical education teacher charged with 21 felony counts following an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse will be allowed bail.

Brad Rowell, 41, is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual acts with a child. He was initially arrested April 9, a day after the girl reported the alleged incidents to a school resource officer, who then informed Napa County sheriff’s investigators.

Rowell has denied any wrongdoing.

According to jail records, following his first arrest he was booked into Napa County jail and his bail was set at $100,000. He was out of jail that evening.

On Friday, investigators again arrested Rowell on suspicion of more charges of sexual abuse involving the same teen. They said they’d turned up more evidence that supported the teen’s allegations.

On Monday in Napa County Superior Court, during Rowell’s arraignment on the new charges the prosecution argued that he should be denied bail.

Rowell has pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of committing lewd acts on a child, three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts of oral copulation on a child and one count of possessing child pornography.

As of Monday night, he remained jailed without bail.

During Monday’s proceedings before Judge Francisca Tisher, Napa County Deputy District Attorney Rolando Mazariegos provided more details about what Rowell is accused of doing and urged Tisher to deny him bail.

Mazariegos said Rowell and a then-15-year-old girl, identified in court only as Jane Doe, had been in a sexual relationship since last summer.

“Here you have somebody who has worked in the school system for a long time preying upon a 15 year old,“ the prosecutor added. ”He has mandatory reporting duties and obviously didn’t report himself.“

Rowell’s private defense attorney, Amanda Bevins, said her client and his wife are both teachers and can’t afford bail surpassing $250,000.

Bevins described Rowell as a father who comes from a family of educators. She added he is not a flight risk and poses no threat to his community.

“He has no prior criminal history. He’s been a school teacher since 2006 without incident,” Bevins told the judge.

Tisher said she would make a decision on bail Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, she forbid Rowell’s friends and family members from contacting the girl on his behalf.

According to Mazariegos, a criminal investigation began April 8 after Doe, now 16, reported the allegations to a school resource officer. Doe, officials added, initially denied she’d had sex with Rowell, but then said that she had.

“She described multiple acts of oral copulation. She described losing her virginity, at age 15, to the defendant,” Mazariegos said.

He added that the two engaged in sex acts while in the campus weight room, a janitorial closet, as well as in Rowell’s truck while it was parked in various places, including the school parking lot.

Mazariegos said investigators also found over 1,300 texts between Doe and Rowell. They included sexually explicit photos and videos of the teen, which the prosecutor said she provided Rowell upon his request.

Officials also confiscated Rowell’s computer and electronic devices, which contained evidence corroborating Doe’s statements, Mazariegos added.

“It turns out Mr. Rowell kept folders of various sex acts between he and Jane Doe,” Mazariegos said. “Specifically, there were pictures of Jane Doe being naked. Not only selfies ... but also pictures where it appears someone else is taking the picture.“

Bevins rejected Mazariegos’ statements and argued there wasn’t sufficient evidence to hold her client without bail.

“I don’t think anything that was presented meets the qualifications for no bail,“ Bevins said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi