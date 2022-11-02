'American Pickers' heading to California in January

The stars of “American Pickers,” will be picking their way across California in January looking for treasures, possibly in Sonoma County.

The hit History Channel documentary series, which first aired in 2010, follows pickers Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe, as they hunt for antiques across the United States.

Producers are interested in large, private collections all over the Golden State. Public collections, like stores, malls, flea markets or museums, will not be considered for the show, according to a news release from Cineflix Productions.

“We're not looking for anything specific, just any cool, large, private collection,” “American Pickers” producer Jasmina Joseph said.

Though the stars have not decided which cities they are going to visit yet, they plan on filming throughout the state.

California has been valuable to the treasure seekers before.

In 2020, producers reached out to Sharon Ivanoff, owner of Sonoma’s Reclaimed Antiques, to help them find local collections to explore.

If interested, email americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184, or contact them via Facebook at www.facebook.com/GotAPick.