Amy’s Wicked Slush owner arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft charges

The owner of Amy's Wicked Slush in Healdsburg has been charged with felony counts of grand theft and attempted grand theft after she was arrested last week.

Amy Joy Covin, 59, was arrested on Aug. 6 by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, department arrest logs show.

Her arrest occurred just over a week after Sonoma County prosecutors filed charges accusing her of the two felonies, according to the Sonoma County Superior Court website.

Court records indicate she has bailed out of jail. She was not listed as an inmate at the Sonoma County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

A representative of the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for questions about the arrest Wednesday.

In a 2019 interview, Covin told the Press Democrat she quit her accounting practice two years prior to opening Amy’s Wicked Slush across from the Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach.

The business then expanded to Cloverdale and Petaluma through business partnerships, though the Cloverdale location is no longer open.

The Wicked Slush website also lists a location at Santa Rosa’s Epicenter Sports and Entertainment.

An email sent to Covin Wednesday afternoon requesting a comment about her arrest and the felony charges was not immediately returned.

However, in an email sent Wednesday evening to the Press Democrat, Gordon Scott, a Santa Rosa attorney, said he had advised Covin “not to speak to anyone about a pending criminal case except in court. Ms. Covin will not be making any statements to the press.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.