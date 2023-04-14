Russian Riverkeeper’s Birkin Newell surveys Mill Creek and the now regrowing redwoods, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 that dot the fire-scarred landscape, a result of the 2020 Walbridge Fire. Newell is the restoration director of the organization. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

An aerial fire retardant is widely used in Northern California. Is it harming the environment?

A lawsuit filed by an environmental group claims that aerial drops of ammonium phosphate by the U.S. Forest Service is winding up in creeks and rivers, contributing to algae blooms and fish die-offs.
MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2023, 1:58PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

The 2020 Walbridge Fire had finally stopped burning and Birkin Newell was visiting a property along Wine Creek, a tributary that feeds into Dry Creek — one of Sonoma County’s most important salmon spawning habitats.

Newell, who is restoration director for the Russian Riverkeeper conservation organization, said the owner of the property was concerned about fire retardant that had been dropped on the creek during the more than six-week battle against Walbridge.

A aerial tanker drop of pink phoscheck fire retardant reached the streambed of Wine Creek along Koch Road on the edge of the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg on Oct. 8, 2020. (Birkin Newell)
A aerial tanker drop of pink phoscheck fire retardant reached the streambed of Wine Creek along Koch Road on the edge of the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg on Oct. 8, 2020. (Birkin Newell)

In photographs he took on Oct. 8, 2020, six days after the fire had officially ended, you can see large and small faded pink spots completely covering a wooden deck, as well as soil, leaves and rocks along the creek.

The rose-colored remains were just a tiny portion of the 1,130,633 gallons of fire retardant deployed by Cal Fire during the LNU Lightning Complex conflagration, which included the Walbridge, Meyers and Hennessey fires.

A aerial tanker drop of pink phoscheck fire retardant reached the streambed of Wine Creek along Koch Road on the edge of the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg on Oct. 8, 2020. (Birkin Newell)
A aerial tanker drop of pink phoscheck fire retardant reached the streambed of Wine Creek along Koch Road on the edge of the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg on Oct. 8, 2020. (Birkin Newell)

The retardant, whose essential ingredient is ammonium phosphate — an inorganic compound used to enhance plant, yeast and bacteria growth — has become a symbol of defiance in the age of massive wildfires and climate change.

But some are raising concerns about the possible environmental fallout of fighting wildfires with what is essentially fertilizer.

“I was looking at someone's wooden deck over the creek that was pure pink from this stuff,” Newell recalled. “That property owner was very concerned about it all, and she was trying to literally wash it off and dispose of that safely before the rains came.”

Tanker 944 makes a retardant drop in Dry Creek during the Walbridge Fire, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 near Healdsburg. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Tanker 944 makes a retardant drop in Dry Creek during the Walbridge Fire, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 near Healdsburg. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Aerial retardant drops are not permitted in waterways or buffer zones established to protect threatened or endangered species — except in cases where human life or public safety is at risk. The current buffer on either side of a waterway is 300 feet.

The affected area Newell was examining was about 200 feet wide and encompassed about 100 feet or more of stream channel, and he said he assumed it was an accidental drop, since it was so close to the creek.

The use of ammonium phosphate-based fire retardant is now the focus of a federal lawsuit in Montana. Last October, an Oregon-based environmental group filed suit against the U.S. Forest Service alleging that the agency for years has been dumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of fire retardant into streams, creeks and rivers in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The suit would seem to put two issues that are critical to Northern Californians — protecting the environment and defending against catastrophic wildfires — in direct opposition.

“The Forest Service continues to believe that in essence the sanctity of its firefighting mission, which it views as a moral war against fire … is paramount and trumps every other consideration.” Andy Stahl, executive director, Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics

According to the lawsuit, filed Oct. 11, 2022, by the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, the U.S. Forest Service has dumped 761,283 gallons of fire retardant into “navigable waters” on federal lands on at least 459 occasions between 2012 and 2019.

The 459 figure represents “intrusion reports” documented by the Forest Service, and each report may consist of more than one drop. The agency defines as intrusion as the “intentional or unintentional application of aerial fire retardant into an aerial retardant avoidance area.”

A least 117 of the 459 intrusion reports were from drops occurring in national forests in Northern California, such as Mendocino, Six Rivers, Klamath, Lassen and Shasta Trinity, according to a Press Democrat analysis.

Fire retardant is dropped from the Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) 910, on the head of the Elk fire along Pitney Ridge in the Mendocino National Forest, Wednesday Sept. 2, 2015 in Upper Lake just above the Middle Creek drainage. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2015
Fire retardant is dropped from the Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) 910, on the head of the Elk fire along Pitney Ridge in the Mendocino National Forest, Wednesday Sept. 2, 2015 in Upper Lake just above the Middle Creek drainage. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2015

Since 2015, Cal Fire, which conducts its own aerial drops of retardant, has deployed 7.1 million gallons on some of the largest local fires in the North Bay, including the 2017 North Bay Fires in 2017, the 2020 Walbridge Fire, and the 2019 Kincade Fire.

The lawsuit states that the drops have occurred without a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The suit also documents 138 intrusions into threatened or endangered species habitat. The environmental group seeks to “enjoin aerial application of retardants into navigable waters unless and until the Forest Service has a legal (environmental) permit to do so.”

FSEEE Lawsuit.pdf

The data for those accidental “intrusions” into waterways, which the Forest Service previously called “misapplications,” is drawn from the an environmental impact study conducted by the agency.

Forest Service officials say they are committed to compliance with the Clean Water Act and that in the last 10 years, less than 1% of retardant drops affected waterways across the country.

Forest Service Environmental Impact Statement.pdf

In a statement to The Press Democrat, the Forest Service said it could not comment about “pending litigation.” However, the agency pointed out that it is working with the EPA to obtain a general permit for aerially deployed retardant.

The agency added that the EPA would not pursue Clean Water Act enforcement for two years while the Forest Service applies for its general permit and abides by the terms of a Feb. 16, 2023, compliance agreement between the two agencies.

Longtime battle

The Oregon environmental group that filed the lawsuit has been wrangling in court with the Forest Service since 2003, when it sued the agency for failing to study the impact of its use of fire retardant in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act.

Andy Stahl, executive director of Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, a national forest advocacy group made up of concerned citizens and current, former and retired Forest Service employees, said years of legal challenges have resulted in the Forest Service conducting its most complete to-date environmental study of accidental drops into waterways.

Pink retardant is the only liquid in a drought impacted Soda Creek during the Jerusalem fire in Lake County, Monday Aug. 10, 2015. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2015
Pink retardant is the only liquid in a drought impacted Soda Creek during the Jerusalem fire in Lake County, Monday Aug. 10, 2015. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2015

For example, in Appendix D of the environmental study, the Mendocino National Forest received an estimated 412 aerial drops, for a total of 741,948 gallons of retardant, between 2012 and 2019.

Over that period, aerial fire retardant was used in 136 fires in Mendocino forest.

One of those fires was the July 2018 Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, which also included the River Fire. The Ranch Fire alone, according to the environmental study, saw 30 accidental aerial drops, 21 of which were directly into waterways.

The Forest Service estimates that nearly 11,921 gallons went into the water.

“The Forest Service continues to believe that in essence the sanctity of its firefighting mission, which it views as a moral war against fire … is paramount and trumps every other consideration,” Stahl said.

In a statement from the Forest Service’s press office, the agency said that over the past 10 years, approved fire retardant products have reduced the amount of ammonium content by 30% compared to formulations approved prior to 2011. The agency said fish toxicity requirements also were strengthened recently to encourage less toxic products.

But Stahl questioned the wisdom and effectiveness of using retardant for many wildfires, particularly those driven by strong winds that blow fires well past retardant lines. He said the Forest Service has not conducted any controlled studies, outside the lab, that prove the effectiveness of deploying retardant.

“There’s no scientific evidence that retardant changes wildfire outcomes,” Stahl said.

‘Perfect storm’

Don McEnhill, the Russian Riverkeeper’s executive director, said he’s “glad” someone is raising questions about the use of ammonium-based fire retardant on the ever-increasing number of wildfires and mega-wildfires in Northern California and around the West.

"They’re (the Forest Service) acting like this is the silver bullet, and any firefighter will tell you they don’t work with silver bullets; you ask any of them.“ Don McEnhill, executive director, Russian Riverkeeper

The last few years of North Bay wildfires have exacerbated those concerns, he said.

“There should be concern around the increasingly heavy use of ammonium phospate-based fire retardant,” McEnhill said. “Hopefully, it will lead to more benign or safer solutions.”

McEnhill said when he learned of the lawsuit late last year, he thought of the possible contamination of local “high-quality salmon habitat” and extremely sensitive species that might be affected by it. Since 2015, Russian Riverkeeper has been paying closer attention to toxic algae growth in salmon and steelhead waterways, he said.

The algae growth in streams and creeks has been caused by extremely low flows, very hot temperatures and increasing amounts of nutrients, something McEnhill called a “perfect storm.”

An infusion of ammonium phosphate fertilizer only adds to the problem, he said.

Zac Reinstein, with the Russian River Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring group, transports coho salmon in an aerated water canister to another location, helping the smolts through low water flows in Mill Creek, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 near Healdsburg. Reinstein is a fisheries biologist. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
Zac Reinstein, with the Russian River Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring group, transports coho salmon in an aerated water canister to another location, helping the smolts through low water flows in Mill Creek, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 near Healdsburg. Reinstein is a fisheries biologist. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

McEnhill said there’s always some algae in waterways, but 2015 was the “first real toxic outbreak” of the species of algae that’s common in the Russian River.

Newell, Russian Riverkeeper’s restoration director, said adding ammonium phosphate to waterways increases nutrient loads that give rise to algae bloom.

“All that algae is really a large biomass of decaying material, and that takes the oxygen out of the water,” Newell said. “That really hurts fish or other creatures in the water. Then, late in summer that algae can be toxic to animals and people.”

McEnhill agreed with Stahl that tougher questions should be asked about the effectiveness of fire retardant and aerial deployments that, in some instances, are referred to as “CNN drops.”

"They’re acting like this is the silver bullet, and any firefighter will tell you they don’t work with silver bullets; you ask any of them,“ he said.

Cal Fire drops

Roughly half of fire retardant used by the Forest Service in the United States is deployed in California. But that does not include retardant used by Cal Fire to fight wildfires in the state agency’s jurisdiction.

Cal Fire officials told The Press Democrat they have deployed 7.1 million gallons of fire retardant to battle some of the biggest wildfires since 2015.

Tanker 944 is maneuvered in to position dropping on the left flank of the Glass fire moving down to Bell Hill Reservoir, spotting over Crystal Springs Road, running towards Silverado Trail, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Tanker 944 is maneuvered in to position dropping on the left flank of the Glass fire moving down to Bell Hill Reservoir, spotting over Crystal Springs Road, running towards Silverado Trail, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

North Coast fire retardant use

Breakdown of quantity of fire retardant used (in gallons) during some of the biggest North Coast wildfires since 2015

2015

Jerusalem Fire: 523,071

Valley Fire: 318,137

2017

Nuns, Atlas and Tubbs fires were broken into Central LNU Complex and Southern LNU Complex: Total — 2,523,184

2018

Snell Fire: 149,156

2019

Kincade Fire: 1,446,679

2020

Hennessey, Meyers, Walbridge fires were broken into the LNU Lightning Complex: Total — 1,130,633

Glass Fire: 967,397

Source: Cal Fire

Cal Fire officials had not responded to requests for comment about the Forest Service lawsuit filed last week, and they were unable to immediately provide answers to a more specific list of questions submitted Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed by Stahl’s organization is scheduled for a hearing April 24 on a motion for summary judgment, seeking an injunction prohibiting the Forest Service from dropping fire retardant into waters without a Clean Water Act permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Forest Service argues that Stahl’s group has not made the case for an injunction and that the court should not issue one while the agency is seeking a permit from the EPA, a process that could take at least two years.

On Scotts Valley Road near Lakeport, Tanker 944 makes a drop in front of advancing flames on the River fire, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
On Scotts Valley Road near Lakeport, Tanker 944 makes a drop in front of advancing flames on the River fire, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Washington have introduced a bill that would amend the Clean Water Act to exempt the Forest Service from requiring a permit to deploy retardant in federal waterways.

House Resolution 1586 — known as the Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2023 — was heard on March 23 before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands.

Republican supporters of the bill blasted the lawsuit filed by Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, saying it would cripple the Forest Service and its ability to fight wildfires.

“We've just been through incredible fire disasters, not only in our area but across the state and then in other states, and I don't want to take any tools away from the Forest Service in fighting these fires.” Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena

During the hearing, Chris French, deputy chief of the Forest Service, said that while his agency agrees that “fire retardant is an essential tool for protecting communities, forests and our firefighters,” the (Biden) administration cannot support the bill.“

French pointed out that in the Western United States, National Forest lands are where many rivers originate, and they supply water to nearly 90% of those served by public water systems, either directly or by capturing it and filtering it into local aquifers and wells.

“The administration does not, however, believe that an amendment to the Clean Water Act is necessary in light of the administrative steps that are being taken,” he said.

French said the Forest Service is “working collaboratively” with the EPA on getting a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System general permit.

A fire-ravaged landscape reveals the River fire, left, and the Ranch fire smoke plume, right, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Scotts Valley near Lakeport. Tanker 944, finishes up a drop. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
A fire-ravaged landscape reveals the River fire, left, and the Ranch fire smoke plume, right, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Scotts Valley near Lakeport. Tanker 944, finishes up a drop. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, says he has not decided whether he supports the bill. Thompson said he’s long heard concerns about what’s in fire retardant and its potential for having adverse impacts on waterways, but the wildfires themselves and the things that burn in them also create many environmental problems.

“We've just been through incredible fire disasters, not only in our area but across the state and then in other states, and I don't want to take any tools away from the Forest Service in fighting these fires,” he said.

“I want to hear all sides of the story,” Thompson said, adding that he’s expected to meet soon with Forest Service officials.

Other options?

Stahl said the Forest Service and fire retardant supporters are attempting to portray his lawsuit as a move to completely ban the use of fire retardant.

He said the judge has “quite a broad range of remedies available,” and one of the outcomes could be a ruling to increase the buffer zone alongside a creek or other waterway where no retardant can be dropped.

“We've suggested that if 300 feet wasn't enough then let's double it to 600 feet,” Stahl said. “We'd like a solution here, gave the judge a solution, that allows the continued use of retardant but provides better assurance that it's done legally and doesn't end up in the water.”

A coho salmon smolt is measured, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Mill Creek near Healdsburg as part of the Russian River Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
A coho salmon smolt is measured, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Mill Creek near Healdsburg as part of the Russian River Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Newell said that during the Walbridge Fire, when the property owner asked him what could be done about all the fire retardant on her property and in the creek, he knew there was little he could do.

What’s more, there were more pressing environmental issues to address. These included massive fire breaks cut with bulldozers, post-fire cleanup operations, salvage logging of burned redwood trees, and the heavy equipment used for rebuilding homes and structures. This would all disrupt the soil and potentially lead to erosion that impacted creeks and streams.

Then there were the chemicals and biological contaminants, solvents, paints and any other toxic substances stored in homes and structures that somehow had to be kept out of waterways using waddles and other methods.

“I would really love to see more alternative materials used. I know they're out there,” Newell said.

“We should definitely invest in the kind of fire retardant that's not going to be a fertilizer and cause problems in water quality. I think there needs to be really clear regulations on where you cannot drop, like don't drop in the streams.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.