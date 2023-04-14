An aerial fire retardant is widely used in Northern California. Is it harming the environment?

The 2020 Walbridge Fire had finally stopped burning and Birkin Newell was visiting a property along Wine Creek, a tributary that feeds into Dry Creek — one of Sonoma County’s most important salmon spawning habitats.

Newell, who is restoration director for the Russian Riverkeeper conservation organization, said the owner of the property was concerned about fire retardant that had been dropped on the creek during the more than six-week battle against Walbridge.

A aerial tanker drop of pink phoscheck fire retardant reached the streambed of Wine Creek along Koch Road on the edge of the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg on Oct. 8, 2020. (Birkin Newell)

In photographs he took on Oct. 8, 2020, six days after the fire had officially ended, you can see large and small faded pink spots completely covering a wooden deck, as well as soil, leaves and rocks along the creek.

The rose-colored remains were just a tiny portion of the 1,130,633 gallons of fire retardant deployed by Cal Fire during the LNU Lightning Complex conflagration, which included the Walbridge, Meyers and Hennessey fires.

The retardant, whose essential ingredient is ammonium phosphate — an inorganic compound used to enhance plant, yeast and bacteria growth — has become a symbol of defiance in the age of massive wildfires and climate change.

But some are raising concerns about the possible environmental fallout of fighting wildfires with what is essentially fertilizer.

“I was looking at someone's wooden deck over the creek that was pure pink from this stuff,” Newell recalled. “That property owner was very concerned about it all, and she was trying to literally wash it off and dispose of that safely before the rains came.”

Tanker 944 makes a retardant drop in Dry Creek during the Walbridge Fire, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 near Healdsburg. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Aerial retardant drops are not permitted in waterways or buffer zones established to protect threatened or endangered species — except in cases where human life or public safety is at risk. The current buffer on either side of a waterway is 300 feet.

The affected area Newell was examining was about 200 feet wide and encompassed about 100 feet or more of stream channel, and he said he assumed it was an accidental drop, since it was so close to the creek.

The use of ammonium phosphate-based fire retardant is now the focus of a federal lawsuit in Montana. Last October, an Oregon-based environmental group filed suit against the U.S. Forest Service alleging that the agency for years has been dumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of fire retardant into streams, creeks and rivers in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The suit would seem to put two issues that are critical to Northern Californians — protecting the environment and defending against catastrophic wildfires — in direct opposition.

“The Forest Service continues to believe that in essence the sanctity of its firefighting mission, which it views as a moral war against fire … is paramount and trumps every other consideration.” Andy Stahl, executive director, Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics

According to the lawsuit, filed Oct. 11, 2022, by the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, the U.S. Forest Service has dumped 761,283 gallons of fire retardant into “navigable waters” on federal lands on at least 459 occasions between 2012 and 2019.

The 459 figure represents “intrusion reports” documented by the Forest Service, and each report may consist of more than one drop. The agency defines as intrusion as the “intentional or unintentional application of aerial fire retardant into an aerial retardant avoidance area.”

A least 117 of the 459 intrusion reports were from drops occurring in national forests in Northern California, such as Mendocino, Six Rivers, Klamath, Lassen and Shasta Trinity, according to a Press Democrat analysis.

Fire retardant is dropped from the Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) 910, on the head of the Elk fire along Pitney Ridge in the Mendocino National Forest, Wednesday Sept. 2, 2015 in Upper Lake just above the Middle Creek drainage. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2015

Since 2015, Cal Fire, which conducts its own aerial drops of retardant, has deployed 7.1 million gallons on some of the largest local fires in the North Bay, including the 2017 North Bay Fires in 2017, the 2020 Walbridge Fire, and the 2019 Kincade Fire.