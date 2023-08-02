Sixteen-year-old Aiden Krawchuk points to the last portable classroom in a row of eight at the Anova Center for Education in northeast Santa Rosa.

“Imagine you're going from one classroom to another. It’s almost 100 degrees outside,” he says. “Or, you have to go to the restroom and you’re in room six all the way down there, but here’s the catch; it’s raining. So you have to carry an umbrella all the way over.”

The portables were erected after the 2017 Tubbs Fire destroyed much of the school. They were only supposed to be temporary, but it’s been nearly six years and they still house Anova’s entire K-8 program.

And while four other schools that were destroyed by the blaze have been rebuilt, Anova remains largely as it was in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

Anova serves high-functioning autistic children and young adults in Sonoma and Marin counties, with some students busing over two hours just to access the school’s resources.

Limited access to bathrooms is not the only problem Aiden and 147 other K-12 students at the nonprofit school face while trying to learn out of portable classrooms in a parking lot, just across from where their school once stood.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re living in a trailer.” Anova CEO Andrew Bailey

For autistic students, rain, excessive heat and other sensory inputs can become disruptions that can interfere with learning. Even the vibration of the wooden floors can be disruptive.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re living in a trailer,” said Anova CEO Andrew Bailey. “Like your house burns down, you set up a trailer in your lot to live there for a year or two to rebuild, but five years later you’re still living in your trailer. That’s where we are.”

The insurance payout from the fire was far less than what was needed to build a new facility that is up to modern building codes. The school has tried to set aside money and has purchased land for a new building, but its fundraising efforts have lagged.

Before the fire, the school was housed in a 1970s-era two-story building on the Luther Burbank Center campus. Grades K-6 occupied the bottom floor, while middle schoolers, high schoolers and young adults studied at the top.

Aiden and Valentina Irving, 17, sat next to each other on a shaded picnic bench outside of the row of portables recently and cast downward gazes as they recalled the fire. Except for three classrooms, everything in their school’s building was lost.

The pair had just graduated to the second story. The fire came two months into their seventh-grade year — the first year where they got to decorate their own lockers.

“I even put a little disco ball (in the locker),” Valentina said. “That was kinda sick, but it got burned in the fire.”

After the fire, authorities erected the portables in the Burbank Center parking lot. The portables are meant to be easy to assemble and tear down, making them a good option for schools in crisis.

But because they’re often made of plywood, lightly insulated and on pier-and-beam foundations, the thin walls allow noise and other distractions that are particularly problematic for autistic students.

The problem with portables

“Parking lots are for cars, not children,” Bailey said, while standing in the Anova main office — also a portable. Joining him to discuss the issues with a Press Democrat reporter were Aiden, Valentina and their respective parents, Elise Krawchuk and Derek Irving, along with several administrators and teacher Tabitha Lazanich.

“We have kids here with sensory needs, and when you walk across the (portable), the whole floor vibrates.” teacher Tabitha Lazanich

Lazanich only taught for a year in the old building before the Tubbs Fire. She remembers the disarray that followed, and the lengths that she and other teachers went to support their students.

“In this environment, routine and structure is super, super important. What we tried to do is take our typical schedule and mimic it as best as possible and then go through every day and say ‘This is different because …’ or ‘You’re on a different bus because …’ and constantly giving them time to process,” Lazanich said. “The fire experience was so traumatizing for them.”

When the students transitioned back to the Luther Burbank campus, many of the teachers had to pull from their own resources to help teach them.

Lazanich remembers several teachers sharing a single whiteboard.

While most of the portable classrooms and teachers are now fully equipped, “it’s just not enough,” Lazanich said.

“We have kids here with sensory needs, and when you walk across the (portable), the whole floor vibrates,” she said. “If somebody gets up or moves in their chair, the projector system moves and the whole class is disrupted.