Apple Blossom Parade prompts parking restrictions, road closures in Sebastopol
The Apple Blossom Parade in Sebastopol will prompt parking restrictions and close some streets Saturday in the west county city, according to Sebastopol police.
The parade is part of the 78th annual Apple Blossom Parade and Festival. This year’s theme is “Blossoms in Wonderland.”
It kicks off at 10 a.m. at Analy High School on Analy Avenue, runs down Main Street and ends at Calder Avenue at noon.
Parking will not be allowed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following areas:
Petaluma Avenue — Entire street
High School Road — Between East Hurlbut and North Main Street
Calder Avenue — Between South Main Street and Swain Avenue
High Street — Between Bodega Avenue and Calder Avenue
Willow Street (North side only) — Between South Main Street and Jewell Avenue
Lynch Road — Between Gravenstein Highway and Pleasant Hill Road
Pleasant Hill Road — Between Lynch Road and Bodega Avenue
East Hurlbut Avenue — Entire street
Wallace Avenue — Entire street
Taft Street — Entire street
Bonnardel Avenue — Entire street
Sunset Avenue — Entire street
There will be no traffic, other than parade traffic, allowed in areas of Main Street, Calder Avenue, High Street, Maple Avenue, and Willow Street between 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Eddie Lane will be closed at the west entrance on that date (at North Main Street).
Authorities request that residents who live in the impacted areas keeping their vehicles off the street from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The parade will also prompt road closures as follows:
8 a.m.
High School Road at East Hurlbut Avenue
North Main Street at Healdsburg Avenue
Wallace Street at North Main Street
Johnson Street at Sunset Avenue
Morris Street at the Community Center parking lot
Johnson Street at Laguna Park Way
9 a.m.
Eddie Lane at North Main Street
Analy Avenue at North Main Street
Bonnardel Avenue at Wallace Street
9:30 a.m.
All North Main Street Safeway entrances
Rite Aid North Main Street entrance
Keating Avenue at North Main Street
Wilton Avenue at North Main Street
Umpqua Bank entrance at North Main Street
Laguna Park Way at McKinley Street
McKinley Street at North Main Street
Bodega Avenue at North Main Street
Sebastopol Avenue at North Main Street
Sebastopol Avenue at Petaluma Avenue
Burnett Street at South Main Street
Burnett Street at Petaluma Avenue
Burnett Street at High Street
Bodega Avenue at High Street
Willow Street at South Main Street
Willow Street at High Street
Calder Avenue at South Main Street
Fannen Avenue at South Main Street
Fannen Avenue at Petaluma Avenue
Walker Avenue at South Main Street
Walker Avenue at Petaluma Avenue
Maple Avenue at South Main Street
Maple Avenue at High Street
Palm Avenue at South Main Street
Palm Avenue at Petaluma Avenue
At 9:30 a.m., two-way traffic will be allowed on Petaluma Avenue from Sebastopol Avenue to Gravenstein Highway South until parade’s end. Westbound and northbound traffic from Sebastopol Avenue will be detoured to Lynch Road.
9:45 a.m.
Healdsburg Avenue at North Main Street
Bodega Avenue at Pleasant Hill Avenue North (except residents who live west of Main Street)
Healdsburg Avenue at Covert Lane (except residents who live west of Main Street)
Road will reopen around 1 p.m. after the conclusion of the parade.
The festival at Ives Park runs Saturday 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $15 at the gate. Seniors (65 years and up) and students are $12 at the gate.
For more information about event, go to appleblossomfest.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: