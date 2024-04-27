Apple Blossom Parade prompts parking restrictions, road closures in Sebastopol

The Apple Blossom Parade in Sebastopol will prompt parking restrictions and close some streets Saturday in the west county city, according to Sebastopol police.

The parade is part of the 78th annual Apple Blossom Parade and Festival. This year’s theme is “Blossoms in Wonderland.”

It kicks off at 10 a.m. at Analy High School on Analy Avenue, runs down Main Street and ends at Calder Avenue at noon.

It's Parade Time Again! On Saturday, April 27, 2024, the City of Sebastopol will be holding the annual Apple Blossom... Posted by Sebastopol Police Department on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Parking will not be allowed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following areas:

Petaluma Avenue — Entire street

High School Road — Between East Hurlbut and North Main Street

Calder Avenue — Between South Main Street and Swain Avenue

High Street — Between Bodega Avenue and Calder Avenue

Willow Street (North side only) — Between South Main Street and Jewell Avenue

Lynch Road — Between Gravenstein Highway and Pleasant Hill Road

Pleasant Hill Road — Between Lynch Road and Bodega Avenue

East Hurlbut Avenue — Entire street

Wallace Avenue — Entire street

Taft Street — Entire street

Bonnardel Avenue — Entire street

Sunset Avenue — Entire street

There will be no traffic, other than parade traffic, allowed in areas of Main Street, Calder Avenue, High Street, Maple Avenue, and Willow Street between 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Eddie Lane will be closed at the west entrance on that date (at North Main Street).

Authorities request that residents who live in the impacted areas keeping their vehicles off the street from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The parade will also prompt road closures as follows:

8 a.m.

High School Road at East Hurlbut Avenue

North Main Street at Healdsburg Avenue

Wallace Street at North Main Street

Johnson Street at Sunset Avenue

Morris Street at the Community Center parking lot

Johnson Street at Laguna Park Way

9 a.m.

Eddie Lane at North Main Street

Analy Avenue at North Main Street

Bonnardel Avenue at Wallace Street

9:30 a.m.

All North Main Street Safeway entrances

Rite Aid North Main Street entrance

Keating Avenue at North Main Street

Wilton Avenue at North Main Street

Umpqua Bank entrance at North Main Street

Laguna Park Way at McKinley Street

McKinley Street at North Main Street

Bodega Avenue at North Main Street

Sebastopol Avenue at North Main Street

Sebastopol Avenue at Petaluma Avenue

Burnett Street at South Main Street

Burnett Street at Petaluma Avenue

Burnett Street at High Street

Bodega Avenue at High Street

Willow Street at South Main Street

Willow Street at High Street

Calder Avenue at South Main Street

Fannen Avenue at South Main Street

Fannen Avenue at Petaluma Avenue

Walker Avenue at South Main Street

Walker Avenue at Petaluma Avenue

Maple Avenue at South Main Street

Maple Avenue at High Street

Palm Avenue at South Main Street

Palm Avenue at Petaluma Avenue

At 9:30 a.m., two-way traffic will be allowed on Petaluma Avenue from Sebastopol Avenue to Gravenstein Highway South until parade’s end. Westbound and northbound traffic from Sebastopol Avenue will be detoured to Lynch Road.

9:45 a.m.

Healdsburg Avenue at North Main Street

Bodega Avenue at Pleasant Hill Avenue North (except residents who live west of Main Street)

Healdsburg Avenue at Covert Lane (except residents who live west of Main Street)

Road will reopen around 1 p.m. after the conclusion of the parade.

The festival at Ives Park runs Saturday 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $15 at the gate. Seniors (65 years and up) and students are $12 at the gate.

For more information about event, go to appleblossomfest.com.