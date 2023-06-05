Among the slate of new features Apple revealed Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference was the newest iteration of its operating software, which has been named after Sonoma.

The latest version, macOS Sonoma, will be released to the public later this fall, according to Apple.

Apple’s marketing team was told to travel “far and wide” and “leave no stone unturned” in the quest for a new name, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in the keynote address Monday from the company’s world headquarters in Cupertino.

“That search consisted of piling into their micro bus, punching in the words ‘awesome vineyard’ into Maps and bee-lining straight to one of the most famous wine regions in the world,” Federighi said in the keynote.

“A place celebrated by the team perhaps a bit too much and beloved by millions.”

The Press Democrat has reached out to Apple for comment.

macOS Sonoma will feature a slow-motion video of vineyards in Sonoma as an option for a screensaver, in addition to many upgrades in functionality and design.

The new OS will more also include ways to personalize with widgets, significant updates to Safari and video conferencing, an optimized gaming experience and more.

“macOS is the heart of the Mac, and with Sonoma, we’re making it even more delightful and productive to use,” Federighi said in a statement.

“We think users are going to love macOS Sonoma and the new ways it enables them to personalize with widgets and stunning new screen savers, see new levels of gaming performance, and gain powerful productivity for video conferencing and browsing with Safari.”

Apple started branding its software using California landmarks with the release of macOS Mavericks in March 2013.

