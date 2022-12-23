Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says

A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10.

SmartAsset released its findings, “ Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday.

The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in the country and based its findings on 13 metrics across three categories, including personal finance, well-being and quality of life.

“We ranked each place in every metric and found an average ranking and score for each category. We then found a final score, averaging the three category scores,” the company said.

The highest score made it to the top of the list.

California dominated the list with six cities making the top 10. Sunnyvale landed in the No. 1 spot. Other cities include Fremont, Roseville, San Jose, Santa Clarita and Irvine.

SmartAsset looked at the percentage of individuals who earned more than $100,000, the cost of living, marriage rates, average commute time, the violent crime rate, life expectancy and percent of those who reported poor mental health days, among other metrics.

Sunnyvale was noted for ranking high in well-being and quality of life.

This city has the highest percentage of people making $100,000 or more, and it has about 5% of people living below the poverty level. It also has the fifth-highest marriage rate at 56.8%.