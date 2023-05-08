Warm temperatures and clear skies are on the way for Mother’s Day weekend in Sonoma County, forecasters with the National Weather Service said, but those wishing to seek relief from the heat along North Bay beaches should be aware of an incoming swell.

Clouds and cooler temperatures from a weather system that dropped rain across the North Bay over the weekend will stick around until about mid-week, when a high pressure ridge will begin pushing into the area.

Highs could reach the low-90s in several areas of the county into the holiday weekend, said Carolina Walbrun, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

A very weak rain band is moving through the Bay Area. While the North Bay saw a few tenths of an inch, most of the rest of the Bay Area will see a few hundredths to just a few sprinkles.#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/Ktm3sMmX3q — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 8, 2023

Temperatures in interior locations will begin increasing to the upper-60s by Tuesday and Wednesday, the 70s and low-80s on Thursday and Friday and the upper 80s and low-90s by Saturday, Walbrun said.

Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Windsor are predicted to see a high of 92 degrees Saturday. Santa Rosa’s high temp is set to hit 88 degrees.

Temperatures along Sonoma’s coast this weekend will be in the 70s, creating “very nice beach weather,” Walbrun said.

However, those looking to escape the hot conditions by venturing to the coast should be weary of a swell that will move in Thursday into Friday.

Look for seasonally cool temps to persist through mid week. Thereafter a warming trend will begin later this week and persist into next weekend. #cawx pic.twitter.com/V9zoAvM2O9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 7, 2023

Though not a large swell ― it is expected to have about a 10- to 12-second period, reaching about 5 to 7 feet ― it could increase the potential for rip currents. So, residents should check the marine forecast before driving to the coast.

The warm conditions could dry up some of the area’s vegetation, including tall grasses. However, the weather service meteorologists are not concerned about fire chances due to the recent higher-than-average rainfall in May, Walbrun said.

A short storm that passed through the North Bay early Monday wet the ground with about 4/100 to 15/100 of an inch of rain. The Sonoma County coastal mountains received up to 1/3 of an inch.

Sonoma County normally receives about 1.27 inches of rain in May, according to a weather service site in Santa Rosa. So far, the county has received 3/4 to 1¹/₂ inches, with the higher amounts collected in the coastal mountains.

“Because of these rains that we have had it is trending wetter more than normal,” Walbrun said, adding that she does not expect the weather service to issue anything related to fire concerns.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.