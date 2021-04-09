Asian woman robbed in San Francisco while walking home from grocery store in broad daylight

A 53-year-old Asian woman was the target of a failed robbery Tuesday in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood, police said.

While the woman was walking home from the grocery store Tuesday afternoon, a man shoved her to the ground after attempting to nab her purse, KTVU reported. The incident took place near the intersection of Bowdoin and Silliman streets, a residential part of the city, police said. Her identity was not revealed by police.

San Francisco police told SFGATE that the robbery was unsuccessful despite the woman being shoved, and said the suspect escaped into a getaway car. The identity of the suspect was not disclosed to SFGATE because of an ongoing police investigation.

According to footage obtained by KTVU, the woman was heard screaming while the robbery was taking place.

Her step-son told the news station that she sustained a bloody nose and appeared distressed but did not require immediate hospitalization following the attack.

It is unclear if the woman was targeted for her race; still, it's yet another incident of violence against members of the Asian community in the Bay Area. A neighbor who witnessed the robbery from across the street told KTVU that another, similar incident took place just a few weeks earlier targeting another Asian woman.