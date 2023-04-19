December 2020 surveillance footage shows a Petaluma couple standing in line at a Michaels store behind the so-called social media influencer who later posted a video that went viral in which she accuses the couple of trying to kidnap her children while they were at that store.

Eddie and Sadie Martinez had their backs to Katie Sorensen as they paid at separate registers on Dec. 7, 2020. The husband walked off camera in Sorensen’s direction after she left the store, but he denied following her.

“I just wanted to get out of there and go eat. I just kept walking,” Eddie Martinez testified Wednesday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Prosecutors presented the footage Wednesday, the second day of Sorensen’s misdemeanor trial.

She’s charged with three counts of making a false report of a crime. If convicted, she could be sentenced to as much as six months in jail for each count or a maximum of 18 months in jail.

Sorensen’s story gained national attention after she posted an Instagram video that attracted views and followers before investigators concluded it was fabricated.

In her Instagram video and statements to police, Sorensen claimed the couple followed her while inside the store and could be overheard making comments about her children.

Testimony showed Sorensen told authorities they followed her outside, where they were joined by someone in a white van. Sorensen told investigators they left after she called out to two other people nearby.

Wednesday’s proceedings kicked off with Sadie Martinez continuing her testimony that began Tuesday afternoon. She testified for a matter of minutes Wednesday before her husband took the stand.

Both maintained they never knew Sorensen before Dec. 7 and never interacted with her during their routine trip to the store on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

Eddie Martinez said he and his wife separated when they got to Michaels and he mostly wandered around until she finished.

Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner asked if the couple conspired to kidnap anyone and Eddie Martinez said no.

“I just went and looked around,” he testified. “I don’t recall looking at or following anyone.”

The couple testified they went to Michaels to buy Christmas ornaments before heading to their car. They only stopped briefly because Eddie Martinez wanted lunch at a nearby Chinese restaurant before his wife advised it was closed.

Sorensen’s defense attorney, Charles Dresow, hasn’t challenged the couple and his cross examination has mostly revolved around clarifying their version of events.

“So you were just on autopilot?” he asked, regarding Eddie Martinez’s testimony that he wandered around the store.

He replied yes.

Waner presented additional Michaels footage showing a tall, white man in shorts and a green or gray shirt.

Eddie and Sadie Martinez were each asked if they knew him and both said no.

Testimony concluded for lunch and Waner has not given the man’s identity.

Tuesday’s testimony showed Sorensen contacted authorities shortly after leaving the store on Dec. 7 and was interviewed by a Petaluma police officer.

A full investigation began a week later after her Instagram video surfaced and investigators say it included details that weren’t presented to them the prior week.

They specifically pointed out that she said, at that time, that the couple tried to grab her son’s stroller.

During a follow-up interview with Sorensen on Dec. 14, 2020, investigators presented her with surveillance footage from Michaels. Prosecutors say Sorensen positively identified the then-unknown Martinezes as the people who tried to take her children.

Court documents show Sorensen told Petaluma police Detective Corie Joerger, “I’m 100% sure that’s them.”

When pressed, Sorensen added, “One hundred percent, they reached for my children. Stroller, 100%. They were saying things that they shouldn’t have been saying about my kids.”

Petaluma police circulated the footage and the Martinezes came forward.

Police later announced Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the Martinezes of any alleged wrongdoing.

