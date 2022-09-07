Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment center for women, finds new home

A 33-year-old Santa Rosa residential treatment program for women has found a new home after being forced to close in July.

Athena House, for women struggling with substance use, will reopen with new management at the site of its sister sober-living facility Hope Village, which was also slated to close.

Well-known developers Bill and Cindy Gallaher purchased the Hope Village property in Rincon Valley at the end of August for just over $2.1 million and have agreed to lease it to Buckelew Programs for $1 a year to keep the two programs operating.

Plans call for more than $3 million in construction and renovations at the site.

Athena House, a 40-bed residential treatment facility for women, closed July 29 after its last five clients completed their program and transitioned to sober-living facilities.

Former operator California Human Development, a local nonprofit, said the closure stemmed from declining patient enrollment and loss of revenue. They put the Stone House and the Hope Village properties up for sale.

The Stone House is still on the market for $3.075 million, while Hope Village was listed for $2.23 million, according to online listings for the properties.

“To see that program taken away from our community, a community that’s at the top of the list in terms of need, was kind of devastating and appalling,” said Brooke Ross, a graduate of the program and director of sales at Hotel Trio.

Saving the programs was a labor of love for Athena House’s longtime director Sylvie De La Cruz, former clients and social service advocates who say there’s already limited options for women in need of substance use treatment in Sonoma County.

A chance phone call hours before bids were due on the property sealed the deal.

On Tuesday, several of the women living at Hope Village, including some of the last Athena patients to graduate from the Stone House, circled around the kitchen table as building plans for the site were unveiled.

“Oh my heart,” house manager Danielle Jones said as she glossed over a large white sheet depicting a house with 10 bedrooms, a study and kitchen. “This is our house.”

Jones and the other women, who credited the programs for helping save their lives, wiped away tears as they thanked the Gallahers, who live outside Rincon Valley, and Buckelew Programs, based in Marin County.

Now, they said, they and others going through recovery will have a permanent and safe place to continue their work.

“These ladies need to be here and having a safe place where they can learn to live again is so important,” Jones said. “We are eternally grateful.”

The last offer

By all accounts, efforts to keep Athena House open seemed fruitless.

“We kept hitting roadblocks,” Ross said.

After trying to raise money to buy the building, former Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane suggested the group partner with a bank. She had a contact, she said.

On the morning offers were due, Zane put Ross in contact with Komron Shahhosseini, a board member at Poppy Bank, founded by Bill Gallaher, who serves as the bank’s chairman. Gallaher, a Sonoma County native, has developed retirement and assisted living facilities across California and Nevada through his company Oakmont Senior Living.

Ross told Shahhosseini they sought to purchase Hope Village and reopen the residential treatment program there, as well as keep the sober-living program running. The property was the cheapest of the two and had enough space to operate both, she said, while the Stone House on Highway 12 needed significant work.

Shahhosseini notified the Gallahers, who were on vacation, of Ross’ proposal and the tight deadline.

He called Ross back a few minutes later: The Gallahers had accepted and would bankroll the purchase.

“I was in shock,” Ross said. “The Gallahers heard about this need in their community and they had the ability to do something about it, and they didn’t just write a check, they got invested.”

The Gallahers’ offer was the last and lowest to come in for Hope Village but was accepted.

Ross, a licensed real estate agent, served as the broker on the sale, which was finalized Aug. 31. She described it as one of the most memorable moments of her life.

The Gallahers have sparked controversy with high-profile spending on political campaigns, while their charitable giving has supported a number of philanthropic causes in the community.

They saw the opportunity with Athena House as a call to action, Cindy Gallaher said in an interview.

Many of the roughly 20 women at Hope Village, some with children, were at risk of homelessness unless they found another treatment program. The family couldn’t stand by without trying to help, she said.