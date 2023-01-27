Audio from Paul Pelosi 911 call and suspect interview released along with police video

The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released two audio files and two videos from the investigation into the violent attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last October in the couple’s San Francisco home.

The files were ordered released after a coalition of media organizations, including The Press Democrat, filed a motion in court arguing for transparency in the case.

One of the audio clips is from Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, in which the suspect, David DePape, can be heard on the line. The second clip is from DePape’s interview with police.

Listen to the 911 audio

Listen to the interview

The videos are from a security camera in Pelosi’s home and from the body-worn cameras of police at the scene.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PN-lHiypOeI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

DePape is accused of forcing his way into Pelosi’s home shortly before 2 a.m. with a hammer and zip ties and demanding to see his wife, who was in Washington at the time.

Police say he used the hammer to strike Paul Pelosi in the head, fracturing his skull.

Warning: Graphic content, video

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b-hBVU31Vog">Click here to view this embed</a>.

.