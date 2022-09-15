Authorites identify pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Sonoma Valley

The man who was hit and killed by an SUV while standing on the side of a road in the Sonoma Valley early Wednesday has been identified as Querubin Hernandez-Gutierrez, 29, authorities said.

Hernandez-Gutierrez, a Napa resident, was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was killed at about 1:22 a.m. on Arnold Drive, just north of Olive Avenue, west of the city of Sonoma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.48978141957397&lat=38.28927616182809&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

He was standing beside a tractor stopped in the shoulder of the road when he was hit, according to a CHP report.

Authorities said he was talking with the operator and standing on the traffic side of the tractor, which was pulling a trailer.

A driver in a Ford Explorer drifted “for unknown reasons” into the shoulder of the road and hit the back of the trailer before striking Hernandez-Gutierrez, the CHP said.

Both the man in the Ford and on the tractor had minor injuries from the crash, according to authorities.

The man in the Ford was not suspected of intoxicated driving and was not arrested, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.