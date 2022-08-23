Authorities identify Petaluma father stabbed to death; son charged with murder

The man found stabbed to death Sunday inside his Petaluma home was identified as James Hopkins Jr., 49, of Petaluma, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

His 19-year-old son, Christopher Hopkins, was charged with murder Tuesday by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, court records show.

Petaluma police arrested the younger Hopkins on Sunday after he admitted to the killing, officials said.

He was being held without bail at the Sonoma County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the killing, but the motive remains unclear, Petaluma police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said Monday.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, responding police found the father dead after a friend of the younger Hopkins called emergency personnel to the pair’s home in the 400 block of Acadia Drive, according to Walsh. The friend told authorities Hopkins had recently made statements about self-harm.

