Man who died after being Tasered by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy identified

The man who died in Guerneville Saturday morning after he was shocked with a Taser by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy seeking to detain him was identified Monday as a Sacramento resident, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies encountered Donald Timothy Miller, 49, after they were dispatched to the Hacienda Bridge area for a domestic-related altercation inside a Grey 3500 Dodge truck, last seen going west on River Road, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A deputy was then flagged down on River Road and Bonita Avenue by someone who said he had heard a woman screaming “someone help me” from inside a home.

The deputy knocked on the front door and Miller and a woman he was holding onto walked outside, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that the woman immediately asked for help.

When they deputy tried to separate the two, Miller and the deputy got into a fight, the Sheriff’s Office said. A second deputy arrived, saw the fight and used a Taser to get Miller to stop fighting, though Miller “continued physically resisting the deputies,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Miller was eventually placed in handcuffs and he had an unspecified medical emergency, prompting deputies to start life-saving measures on Miller and to request medical help.

Miller was declared dead at the scene by medics, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the man’s death per the county’s critical incident protocol, which sets guidelines for investigating certain incidents involving sworn officers.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said it will do an internal review of the incident to determine whether deputies followed the agency’s protocols.

