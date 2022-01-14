Authorities identify woman whose body is found near Ukiah

A woman whose body was discovered near Ukiah this week was identified as a 22-year-old resident of the Mendocino County city.

Alyssa Mae Sawdey was found about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Parducci Road and Christy Lane, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The site is in an industrial neighborhood between Ukiah and Calpella and authorities were alerted to the body by a passing motorist.

An autopsy was done Wednesday but results are pending.

Authorities say Sawdey’s death is “suspicious in nature” and an exact cause is under investigation.

They want anyone with information to call detectives at 707-234-2100.

Sawdey is among two women whose bodies were discovered this month in the region along the border of Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

On Jan. 7, a passerby found the body of a Willits resident in a remote area north of Cloverdale.

Amber Dillon, 33, was found in an open space adjacent to Highway 101, between the Highway 128 exit in Cloverdale and the Geysers Road exit in Mendocino County, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The death appeared suspicious, according to authorities, but officials had not ruled it a homicide.

Officials haven’t said if Dillon and Sawdey’s deaths are linked.

