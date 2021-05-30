Subscribe
Cardinal Newman's Cami Loxley celebrates a touchdown pass she threw to a teammate during Newman's annual powder puff seniors vs. juniors football game, Friday, May 28, 2021. From left, her senior teammates Lauren Alvear, Ally Ostheimer and Kennedy Turner. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Battered but unbowed: Sonoma County’s hard luck high school Class of 2021 gets ready to graduate

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2021, 5:17PM
Pomp and Circumstance will be played, mortarboard caps flung skyward. Over the next two weeks, most Sonoma County high schools will hold graduation ceremonies — in most cases for the first time in person in two years.

Forgive members of the Class of 2021 if they’re not feeling especially nostalgic about the past four years, if they’re eager — bordering on desperate — to get their high school experience in the rearview mirror and move on with their lives.

These are the Sonoma County teens who endured a lifetime’s worth of hardship just while they were in high school. The catastrophic wildfires that devastated the North Bay their freshman year ushered in what’s become a stressful but quickly familiar fall ritual of torched homes, evacuations, power blackouts, smoke-choked air and eerie skies. When they were sophomores, much of the region was challenged by a historic, atmospheric-river induced flood. And their junior and senior years were transformed, by the way, by the worst pandemic in a century.

Proms and dances were canceled, as were class trips, debates and entire sports seasons. Campuses were abandoned, friendships and memories were left unforged, the slog of remote learning leaving in its wake disappointment and sadness around what might have been.

Jenifer Bucio Rodriguez prepares for her graduation from Rancho Cotate High School, Friday, May 28, 2021 in Rohnert Park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
But there were also upsides, minor victories amid the struggles. With vaccinations rising in the county and the transmission of the COVID-19 falling, Healdsburg High School principal Bill Halliday gave the green light for an outdoor prom, to delight of senior class president Fiona Affronti, who along with her fellow class officers had three weeks to pull off that event.

“Our theme,” recalled Affronti, who will attend UC Santa Barbara this fall, “was ‘Fly Me To The Moon.’ We spent way too much time trying to build a 9-foot crescent moon out of cardboard, for a photo backdrop.”

In the end, she said, “We just went with a lot of duct tape.”

Among the admirable qualities of this group of seniors: they were deeply resourceful and resilient. Dealt a lousy hand, again and again, they had to be. To understand what they went through, The Press Democrat spoke with eight members of the Class of 2021. Three lost their houses in the 2017 firestorm which destroyed more than 5,300 homes across the county just six weeks into their freshman year. All experienced sorrow and loss, but they also exhibited courage, adaptability and pluck.

Hard and humbling

Cami Loxley had never heard her mother scream so loudly.

It was just after midnight on Oct. 9, 2017, in their Fountaingrove home. The Tubbs fire was already in the Santa Rosa neighborhood. Using a tone and volume they’d never heard before, Emine Loxley informed her four children that they needed to get out, now.

Then a freshman at Cardinal Newman High School, Cami grabbed her backpack and uniform. But there was no school the next day, or the next week, or the next. The fire took out 18 of Newman’s 35 classrooms, plus the library, main office and other buildings. For the next three months, the freshmen took classes on a satellite campus six miles away in west Santa Rosa. While that isolation kept them from getting to know Newman’s older students, who’d been dispatched to other satellite campuses scattered throughout the city, “our class did get really close,” said Loxley, who is headed for San Diego State University.

Cami Loxley, middle, breaks a team huddle with, from left, Ally Ostheimer, Hailey Solley, Peyton Vice, Tara Bowman and Gina Taurian, during Cardinal Newman's Powderpuff seniors vs. juniors football game, Friday, May 28, 2021 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Having escaped with little more than what they were wearing, Cami and her siblings needed clothes in the days after the fire. They went to a clothes drive. It was hard, and humbling, she recalled, “going through piles of strangers’ clothing with a bunch of other people.”

It was also life-changing.

“That experience opened my heart,” said Loxley, who has since been a regular volunteer at the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Those months in modules on satellite locations, combined with class cancellations on account of wildfires, then distance learning necessitated by the pandemic — this year’s Newman seniors were off campus for 1½ of their four years of high school, estimated Graham Rutherford, the school’s dean of student life.

Roughly a sixth of Newman’s 600 students lost their homes in the Tubbs fire, and like Loxley, Newman classmate Andrew DeMarinis was one of that affected group. The loss “was definitely tough,” said the senior, who is bound for UC Berkeley where he plans to study philosophy. But “it’s certainly not the worst thing that could happen. So you get through it.”

That early calamity prepared him and his classmates, he believes, for those that followed. “Not that COVID and a fire are very similar,” said DeMarinis, who lost most of his lacrosse season last spring and all of this year’s water polo season. “But I think (the Tubbs fire) prepared me and my classmates to just be okay with having something not go as planned. It makes it a little easier to understand, hey, it is what it is.

“You get through (adversity), and there’s more ahead.”

Rutherford, the school’s principal at the time of the fires, said looking back, he’s struck by the fact that it wasn’t until he’d seen a list that he knew which kids lost homes. Those students, he noticed, tended to express the most gratitude for the fact that their families were safe. “It was almost as if the people who lost the most complained the least,” he said.

Johnny Brietmeyer embraces his mother Cassie Pierce after graduating from Rancho Cotate High School, Friday, May 28, 2021 in Rohnert Park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
‘Self-pity doesn’t get you very far’

Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, was the first day of Spirit Week at Maria Carrillo High School, to be capped by a homecoming dance Friday night. With the flames of the Tubbs fire closing in on her Fountaingrove home early that morning, Sophia Nied — then a freshman at Carrillo, now the senior class president — grabbed her homecoming dress and “spirit gear.”

Spirit Week was scratched, of course, as was the dance — a preview and portent of cancellations to come.

If she had it to do over, said Nied with a laugh, those clothes “are not what what I would have taken. But in the moment it felt really important.”

Her family’s house destroyed, she went on to live in “like 14 places in two weeks” after the Tubbs fire. The family’s third rental, in the Skyhawk neighborhood, very nearly burned in last September’s Glass fire. During that period of dislocation, the Carrillo campus was a port in the storm, “a place where everything seemed normal, just the same as before,” she said.

The pandemic ended that feeling of school as sanctuary.

“I was definitely frustrated, especially in the beginning of my senior year,” said Nied, who is off to the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she will major in chemistry. ”I wanted to have a senior volleyball season.“

Maria Carrillo High School seniors Clara Gullixson, left, and Sophia Nied, Thursday, May 27, 2021 on the Maria Carrillo campus in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
And it looked like she would. For her team, the Rohnert Park-based Empire Volleyball Club, the season was pushed to spring. Nied was named a captain. But two days before her first match, she tore the ACL in her left knee.

That shredded ligament seems a fitting coda to a grim four years, but Nied is having none of that narrative. She is upbeat, cheerful, unbowed by her injury or any of the serial misfortunes preceding it. “Self-pity doesn’t get you very far,” she said. “With something new being canceled every week, I realized that at some point you have to get over it. Being mad or bitter about it wasn’t going to do anything.”

The ordeals of high school, she believes, have left her better equipped for the challenges ahead. Moving forward, she said, “it seems like nothing’s going to faze me. College doesn’t scare me” — nor should it, considering she took five AP classes this spring. “I just feel really well prepared.”

Waking up

Not every student is redoubtable as Nied.

Michael Loeffler, a Petaluma-based psychotherapist, has worked with a number of high school students who struggled to find motivation during the pandemic. Teenagers told them they were doing fine, “but I didn’t buy it,” he said. “I think there was a lot more depression than people realized.” Many of his clients were “just really shut down, like sleeping a lot, spaced out, detached.”

Some shared with Loeffler their suspicion that their teenager, struggling to focus on remote learning, might have attention deficit disorder. Loeffler would point out that “it’s hard for a kid to focus if they’re not getting a social outlet. They get that stimulation, then leave that to go back to work mode. But they never had that rhythm, so they lost motivation.”

Once schools reopened for hybrid classes, once sports including basketball and lacrosse resumed, many of those teens “started waking up,” he said.

“So now what I’m seeing is a normal kid, thinking about what they’re going to do this summer, what they’re going to do for college.”

Piner High School seniors Diana Vazquez, left, and Gabriela Flores try on their cap and gowns after taking delivery on their graduation stoles and sashes, Friday, May 28, 2021 in Santa Rosa. For the upcoming fall semester, Vazquez will be attending UC Davis, and Flores, UC Berkeley. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Pushing through the gloom

Diana Vazquez had to dig deep for that motivation. A senior at Piner High School in northwest Santa Rosa, she lives on Banyan Street in Coffey Park, where the Tubbs fire leveled over 1,400 homes but spared hers.

While she was triggered by subsequent wildfires, and even the merest hints of them — “Every time I smell smoke I’m instantly on alert, checking the news, going on social media” — the pandemic proved a tougher challenge.

It was easier to handle distance learning her junior year. “It was only a couple months,” said Vazquez. As a senior, “it was just really hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. No one was having fun, everything was gloomy. It felt like things were constantly getting worse.”

Compounding the misery was the guilt she felt if she so much as grumbled about her situation. “So many people had lost loved ones and friends, or were ill themselves,” she said.

Adding another layer of anxiety, for Vazquez and her friends, was the presidential election in early November. The process of applying for colleges was made more difficult, she recalled, by the unsettled state of nation: “It was hard to plan my future when the future of the world seemed so unpredictable.”’

Yes, she admits, there were times during Zoom classes that she turned off her laptop camera and got on her phone. Ingrained in her brain, however, was this imperative: “I have to go to college.”

“My parents came from Mexico. They didn’t go to college, and they wanted me to.

“I would be letting myself down if I didn’t.”

So she would get off her phone and bear down. A self-described “science nerd,” Vazquez learned in March that she’d been accepted at UC Davis, where she will study physics.

Commencement at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, Friday, May 28, 2021 was broken upon in to two different sessions, one at 4pm and the other at 7pm, to maintain social distancing and capacity guidelines . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
We deserve a celebration’

Gabriela Flores, another Piner High senior, smiles at her recollection of the month of school she missed following the Tubbs fire. “I was worried about my grades, thinking, ’Oh my God, my freshman year is ruined!’

“Now that I look back on it,” she says with a smile. “I was fine.”

Her father is minister, her mother a county employee. Her 14-year-old brother has cerebral palsy, and other medical conditions that made him highly vulnerable when the pandemic struck. His lungs, said Gabriela, are “very, very delicate.”

To protect him, the family has been highly diligent with COVID-19 protocols. That’s led to some loneliness, said Flores, who thrives on community, on contact with her friends and extended family.

Living in near-quarantine also meant Flores couldn’t bond with her teachers the way she usually does. “I like to reach out to my teachers, make connections, just going over homework answers, why I made certain mistakes. I think it’s important, to give them a better idea of who I am as a student, what I want to achieve, and what’s going on with my home life.”

With her mother working remotely and her older sister, a student at UC Davis, taking Zoom classes from home, and the attendants who sometimes arrive to work with her brother, the house often seemed very small, and very noisy. Working in her room, at the vintage school desk she calls an escritorio, Gabriela muddled through. She’s headed for UC Berkeley in the fall.

But Flores remained buckled down, with course work still to do, including tests for AP calculus, AP computer science and AP literature and composition.

Having worked so hard for so long, she and her fellow seniors are frustrated by the Piner administration’s refusal to permit them a socially distanced, outdoor prom — which many area high schools have allowed.

“We’ve been able to keep going and persevere through all of this, and we can’t have a prom? It’s sad,” she said. “We think we deserve a celebration.”

Pride and solidarity

Izabel Soto, a Healdsburg High senior, marvels at the trials endured by the Class of 2021: “Every single year, there was something.”

Her senior year proved the biggest challenge, by far. Soto’s parents both worked through the pandemic, usually out of the house. That meant that during the day, she was often a full-time high school student and a full-time caregiver for her 10- and 2-year-old sisters.

Healdsburg High School senior Izabel Soto, right, and her sisters Liliana, 2, and Natalia, 9, pose for a portrait at their home in Healdsburg, California, on Friday, November 6, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Healdsburg High School senior Izabel Soto, right, and her sisters Liliana, 2, and Natalia, 9, pose for a portrait at their home in Healdsburg, California, on Friday, November 6, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

The 10-year-old was, at times, more challenging than the toddler, because Soto had to set her up for her own Zoom classes. “I’d be asking her, ‘Hey, is the Wi-Fi working? Did you log in to your next meeting?” It was a challenge for both of them.

After dinner, when both parents were home, Soto would dive into her homework and extracurricular commitments, often working until after 2 a.m. This year she started a club at school called Young Empowered Women.

“I went through a lot of trauma in my childhood years,” said Soto, who will attend Santa Rosa Junior College, with the goal of transferring to four-year college after a year or two. She formed the club to create space for her fellow students “to feel supported, whether they’re feeling stress at home or stress from school or sports.”

The organization has run several successful fundraisers, including one that benefited the YWCA of Sonoma County. Not bad for a young woman who shared that she was frequently banished to the office as a freshman.

As senior class vice president, Soto also helped pull off Healdsburg’s impromptu prom. Instrumental in that lunar-themed event, as well, was sophomore Dante Cavallo, who welded a 20-foot tunnel, bedecked with lights. By walking through that dazzling passageway, said Affronti, the class president, seniors were “transported.”

May their graduations also carry them to a less star-crossed place, where they pursue their studies and careers free of the many trials and tribulations which beset them through high school.

“We went through so much,” said Soto, “but we did it, and I’m just proud of all of us.“

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

