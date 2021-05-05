Contra Costa County offers to vaccinate anyone who wants one

Contra Costa County has opened its vaccination clinics to anyone who wants to make an appointment or visit a walk-in clinic, according to a news release this week from the county.

The East Bay county has opened its clinics to anyone 16 and older who lives in California ― or even other parts of the country, according to the release.

The county made the decision after supply began to exceed demand and appointments had gone unfilled over the past two weeks.

"We've always said that this virus doesn't recognize borders. Now we can say that Contra Costa County no longer cares about borders when it comes to getting people vaccinated against COVID," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county's health officer.

Opening the clinics should not affect Contra Costa residents’ ability to be vaccinated, the release said.

To schedule an appointment, call 833-829-2626 or visit covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine/. For a list of the county’s walk-in clinics, visit coronavirus.cchealth.org/walk-in-vaccine.