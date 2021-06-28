Bay Area nonprofit extols benefits of greenbelts to protect communities from wildfire

It is once again a leafy refuge, a pocket wilderness for residents of nearby Windsor, and all of Sonoma County. But in late October 2019, Foothill Regional Park was the front line of a dramatic battle to save Windsor from the advancing Kincade fire.

That heroic, successful struggle quickly entered California firefighting lore. It also underscored the importance of parks, preserves and open spaces as buffers capable of protecting towns and cities from encroaching wildfires.

The key role played by such barriers, often known as greenbelts, was the subject of a virtual panel discussion hosted June 22 by Bay Area nonprofit the Greenbelt Alliance.

While it’s been around for over 60 years, the Greenbelt Alliance is feeling a particular urgency these days, with the planet warming and large swaths of the region annually going up in flames. Greenbelts, the alliance has concluded, are an idea whose time has come.

To raise the profile of this critical “yet overlooked” tool, the nonprofit commissioned a white paper based on original research and case studies, including several instances of greenbelts slowing or stopping wildfires in Sonoma County. One was that epic stand in Foothill park. Another featured firefighters’ strategic use, 11 months later, of the roads in Trione-Annadel State Park to start controlled burns, create fuel breaks and position equipment to keep the Glass fire out of Santa Rosa.

After detailing for her audience the different kinds of greenbelts -- parks like Foothill; vineyards and farmland; recreational greenways such as bike paths and golf courses -- Greenbelt Alliance Deputy Director Sara Cardona called on politicians and planners in wildfire-prone areas to “more intentionally” prioritize them -- and to create new ones.

She called on cities and counties to contain growth inside their “main areas,” where residents will be “most wildfire safe.”

Cardona also emphasized the need for stewardship of greenbelts, and for sustainable funding for the long term management of those lands. That message resonated with Sonoma County Regional Parks Deputy Director Melanie Parker, a member of Tuesday’s panel discussion. Parker noted that, without such management, an oak woodland will eventually convert to a forest of Douglas fir, far less biodiverse, and much more prone to conflagration.

All that sounds reasonable, as long as decisions on where greenbelts go are “ecologically grounded,” said Sasha Berleman, a seasonal U.S. Forest Service firefighter who has a doctorate in fire ecology from UC Berkeley.

A housing complex abutting a greenbelt consisting of chaparral would not be reducing fire risk, she said. A development next to an oak woodland, on the other hand, “is a great option.”

Berleman is director of the Fire Forward program for Audubon Canyon Ranch. Fire Forward helped found the Good Fire Alliance, a group of North Bay landowners and land managers seeking to expand the use of prescribed burning -- one of the stewardship elements the Greenbelt Alliance calls for in its new report.

Misti Arias, general manager of the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District and a panelist at Tuesday’s event, effused about the “multilayered” benefits of greenbelts, from recreation to locally grown food, then cited a starker example. A building owned by her agency was spared from the Glass fire, thanks to an undeveloped tract just beyond the northeast boundary of Santa Rosa.

While the idea of creating “green spaces” has been around for a long time, said Michael Jones, a forestry adviser for Lake, Mendocino and Sonoma counties, the concept of using them for fire defense, or fire resilience, is a more recent “framing of the conversation.”

While only passingly familiar with the Greenbelt Alliance, Jones said he’s supportive of “any new ideas for how to develop and protect communities.”

Until recently, he said, residents of the American West built homes in vulnerable areas, under the assumption “that fire protection resources will be able to protect them.”

As the last few years have shown, that’s not a sustainable model. Greenbelts are “an interesting idea” -- provided they’re properly stewarded, he added -- “another tool in the toolbox.”

They are a very old tool. Panelist Tim Ingolsbee called in from Oregon’s Wilamette Valley -- the traditional lands, he pointed out, of the Kalapuya tribe, which lived in that fire prone area “for 10,000 years” without a single fire engine or air tanker.

“How did they do it?” asked Ingolsbee, executive director of Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology. “They didn’t attempt to fight fire. They worked with fire. They carefully and selectively and strategically burned around their village sites, creating greenbelts, if you will, with fire.”