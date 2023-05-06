Bay Area road rage suspect found with 40 firearms, police say

May 5—San Jose police officers found 40 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition in a man's home as part of a search warrant related to a road rage incident, officials said in a Thursday news release.

Michael Myers, 71, was arrested April 28 on suspicion of firing a gun during a road rage event near the intersection of Quimby Road and Remington Way on April 13, the San Jose Police Department said.

Officers responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m., and Myers fled the scene, police said. The department said it conducted a follow-up investigation after identifying Myers as the suspect.

SJPD said it obtained a search warrant for Myers' home and a warrant for his arrest. The department subsequently found Myers and arrested him without incident. Recruit officers of the department also served Myers with an emergency gun violence restraining order, which prevents him from owning a gun, SJPD said.

In Myers' home, officers found a large number of weapons:

— 21 semi-automatic and bolt-action rifles

— 16 handguns, three of which were privately made firearms (ghost guns)

— Two shotguns

— One full-auto submachine gun

— 10,000 rounds of ammunition

Myers was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, SJPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the department at 408-277-3835.