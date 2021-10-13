Bay Area woman charged with hosting secret teen parties filled with booze and sex

LOS GATOS — A South Bay woman has been charged with hosting a series of illegal parties for her son and his friends at which investigators say she supplied alcohol, pushed them to binge drink and manipulated them into having sex with intoxicated teenage girls — in some cases, facilitating sexual assaults.

Shannon Bruga, also known as Shannon O’Connor, is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County after she was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she has a home in addition to her residence in Los Gatos that is currently on the market.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including 12 felony counts and 10 misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, one count of misdemeanor sexual battery, three counts of misdemeanor child molestation, and 13 misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors.

In an investigative outline submitted by prosecutors, the 47-year-old Bruga is characterized as being obsessed with using text messages and Snapchat to organize secret booze-filled parties attended by as many as 20 teens, in which she was the lone adult and where she often pushed them into drinking to a point of illness or unconsciousness.

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in statement. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”

There was no immediate indication that any of the teen boys described as engaging in sex acts with inebriated girls at Bruga’s parties will be prosecuted. Any charges filed against a minor are typically not public record.

“It’s just so terrible what she did to my daughter and these other children,” said the mother of one of the girls, who isn’t being identified because her daughter was a victim of an alleged crime. “My heart breaks for these kids. It’s been devastating. It’s a worst nightmare for a parent.”

The parties reportedly spanned from June 2020 — amid the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic — to May 2021 and included at least a half-dozen large events and several smaller gatherings involving mostly 14- and 15-year-olds.

A prevailing element of the parties, as the teens reportedly told investigators, was that Bruga encouraged the teens to have sex or engage in sex acts, with the minors in various states of inebriation suggesting that many of the sexual interactions were not consensual.

Bruga’s son at the time was a player on Los Gatos High School’s freshman football team, and the mother of one of the girls said the boys involved were teammates. That mother said she raised concerns about the drinking with coaches and school officials at the beginning of the year but that she was told that since it was off campus and there was nothing they could do.

“I really don’t think the high school has taken responsibility for their piece of this,” the mother said.

In a statement, the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District said it actively investigates “any issues that arise on our campuses and work closely with law enforcement to support their investigation into matters that take place outside of school.”

“It is important to note that we take the topic of underage drinking very seriously and work continuously to promote awareness and dialogue in our classrooms and our community,” the statement said. “Additionally, parents and families also play a crucial role in setting clear expectations for the behavior of our young people and in monitoring their activities. Only together can we effectively address social issues such as substance abuse.”

Bruga was reportedly adamant that the teens who attended these parties keep them secret, and she is accused of helping teens sneak out of their homes at night and driving them to her house. According to investigators, she is accused of bullying at least one teen she suspected of breaking the secret.

She also allegedly went to great lengths to conceal the parties from her husband Robert Amaral, who is currently chief revenue officer of SlashNext, a Pleasanton-based tech firm.

The physical toll on attendees of the parties was extensive, as alleged in the court documents. Several teens reported drinking to the point of heavy vomiting, and the intoxication was to a level where one teen broke a finger.

Investigators say that Bruga witnessed a boy punching and kicking a girl who was intoxicated and didn’t intervene.

Bruga is also accused of leading a boy into a bedroom where the same girl was lying on a bed “and going in and out of consciousness.” After Bruga left the room, the boy allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.