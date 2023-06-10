NASCAR weekend kicked off Friday at Sonoma Raceway, marking the return of the Bay Area’s biggest motorsports gathering and a signature Sonoma County sporting event.

Race teams with their multimillion-dollar rigs and caravans of campers streamed into the Sears Point property throughout the day.

The headliner of the weekend is Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race, featuring top NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliot and Daniel Suarez, last year’s winner at Sonoma.

Several of those big names can also be seen on the track on Saturday in the DoorDash 250 Xfinity Series, the first time the series has raced at Sonoma in its 40-year history.

