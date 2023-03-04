Santa Rosa and the Montgomery High School communities are reeling from Wednesday’s tragedy, and The Press Democrat pledges to thoughtfully and sensitively pursue what happened and offer insights into what happens next. Are you a student, teacher, parent or district employee who wants to talk about your knowledge or experience involving the incident? Do you have questions you want answered? Have a story tip for us? Please email your name and contact information to us at info@pressdemocrat.com .

Sixteen-year-old Olivia Cruz had barely slept since Tuesday.

She was wracked with guilt, she said, because she was alive and her best friend, Jayden Pienta, was not.

Cruz helped Pienta walk to the school nurse Wednesday morning just moments after he had been stabbed three times by another student at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa.

“I’m speechless. Broken. Angry,” she said Friday.

It was three days after the 16-year-old Pienta, a friend she had known since kindergarten, was killed in a classroom confrontation.

Cruz was one of the first to call 911, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, after Pienta entered an art class, engaged in a fight with a 15-year-old freshman and suffered three stab wounds across his chest and back.

She waited with him in the school nurse’s office until an ambulance arrived. That was the last time she saw him alive.

Cruz returned Friday to the school’s campus and spent time with friends among the piles of flowers and rows of prayer candles assembled as a makeshift, impromptu memorial for Pienta.

She read the posters scrawled with messages of love and grief.

“Sissy loves you buggy,” one message read.

“Jayden we love you! We will miss you every day with all our hearts,” said another.

She spotted a photo of a young, beaming Pienta and recalled the path that led to Wednesday’s deadly attack.

“I do blame the school on his death,” she said.

After Pienta’s death, The Press Democrat spent two days in the company of Montgomery High students. In interviews — with individuals and small groups — they discussed attending classes in an aged, crumbling building and witnessing violent fights among classmates.

They talked of wrestling with the complex pressures of being teens against the backdrop of years of trauma caused by Sonoma County wildfires, other natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are angry. They are frustrated.

They are afraid. They are hurting.

That cauldron of pressure, uncertainty and fear finally boiled over last week. And students reeling from the tragedy and everything that preceded it are asking each other the same question: Will Pienta’s fatal stabbing finally get the attention of district administrators?

Emotions run high

On Thursday morning, a day before students and staff would return for a campus gathering, the school was quiet. The pile of flowers lying before Pienta’s memorial was starting to grow. A few people lingered, paying respects.

An occasional sob filled the air with rustling leaves and chirping birds.

A group of high school girls, including Cruz, hugged one another and wiped away their tears.

“I loved him,” one girl said of Pienta.

“I’m angry,” chimed another.

“I’m annoyed and frustrated,” said a third.

Therapy dogs, art projects, food and a few teachers and campus supervisors were provided to students after classes were canceled until Monday.

Students embraced each other and ate pizza together.

Jackson Hals, a sophomore, sat with his head in his hands at the memorial. He’s known Pienta since elementary school, and they used to play football together.

Though they weren’t as close in high school, Halls still felt shock.

“He’s gone, the friend I kind of grew up with in school ― he’s gone,” he said. “I’m always going to have those memories, but he’s not here anymore and that’s kind of weird,” Hals said.

“And I kind of feel angry.”

There was no one to protect the students, he said. The fighting had already been tearing the school community apart.

Now, a classmate was dead and so many are traumatized in the wake of Wednesday’s tragedy.

Students don’t feel safe, he said, and they want change.

What’s going on?

“People don’t know how to communicate, so they communicate with their fists and they have the freedom to do that because there’s not any adults around and nobody does anything about it,” Cruz said.

There have been more physical fights so far this school year than seen previously, Cruz and other students said. Two to five fights a week aren’t anything new.

The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to 97 calls for service at the school — described as mostly nonviolent — in the past 12 months.

School officials did not return Press Democrat inquiries related to how many fights they were aware of, but Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell, in a Friday interview with The Press Democrat, insisted administrators are listening to the students.

She had attended three “listening sessions” with staff and had spoken with some students on campus since Wednesday’s events.

“What I am seeing is that there is a broad theme of safety concerns not only at Montgomery, but across the district and beyond,” Trunnell said. “I need to continue to hear from the people that are at the heart of the work.”