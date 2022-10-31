The National Weather Service has put out a beach hazard advisory advisory for Bay Area residents planning to celebrate Halloween along the coast.

Weather service meteorologists warn that the coming storm expected to hit the Pacific Northwest this week will likely cause “sneaker waves” and rip currents, particularly on northwest facing beaches between 5 a.m and 11 p.m. Monday.

Heads up for anyone whose Halloween plans involve a trip to the beach: There's a Beach Hazards Statement for an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents, especially for northwest facing beaches, from 5 AM to 11 PM on Monday. pic.twitter.com/6EVKXY0fXx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 30, 2022

The waves, apart from the regular wind-driven ocean waves, are caused by the coming storm “pushing on the water for a longer amount of time,” creating more energy behind the swells, said Brooke Bingaman, a weather service meteorologist.

Bingaman said a sneaker wave occurs when wavelengths in the ocean come together and are amplified. She said sneaker waves are difficult to predict and have a longer period — the amount time between each wave.

“ With a sneaker wave, the energy comes intermittently,” Bingaman said. “You could go to the beach and it could calm and the waves aren't that big, so you start walking along the water and then all of a sudden 15 minutes later, this much larger wave comes in.”

Bingaman said the weather service recommends that people never turn their backs to the ocean when walking along the beach close to surf. Sneaker waves usually come in intervals of 15 to 30 minutes, she added.

“If you go to the beach, then it's a good idea to watch the ocean for a while,” she said. “Give it a good 20 minutes at least and and see if every now and then a larger wave comes up shore and runs up the beach.”

Bingaman said beachgoers should keep a “good buffer” between themselves and the water’s edge.

As for the trick-or-treat forecast, Bingaman said conditions should be dry as the coming cold front is not expected to arrive until early Tuesday morning. Sonoma County could get up to a quarter inch of rain, with as much as half an inch possible at higher elevations, Bingaman said. The rain is expected to end Tuesday afternoon with showers lingering into Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will like bring the coldest temperatures in Sonoma County, with highs reaching only the mid 50s and low 60s, she said.

“Winter is approaching,” Bingaman said. “This is the of year where we start to transition into more of a wet season ... basically this is just the first real decent winter-like storm that we're seeing for our wet season.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.