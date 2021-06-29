Bears go for a swim at South Lake Tahoe beach, surprising beachgoers

South Lake Tahoe beachgoers were surprised with unexpected company when a bear and her three cubs wandered past visitors and into the water at Pope Beach over the weekend, CBS13 reported.

Jen Watkins told CBS13 in Sacramento she grabbed her cellphone to record the bears, who took a family’s cooler and ate their leftovers before going for a swim at the crowded beach.

Watkins’ video, which CBS13 aired, shows the cubs and their mother playing in the water not far from where people had gathered.

“It was exciting,” she said. “For the most part, people stood back and were enjoying the moment. It was super cute. We weren’t at the zoo, but it certainly felt like it.”

But the encounter is concerning for California Fish and Wildlife, who are fearful that these interactions are becoming more common. In 2016, another bear also was seen swimming with her cubs surrounded by people at the same beach.

“We absolutely get concerned,” information officer Peter Tira told CBS13. “We absolutely get concerned because the more bears become custom to people, the more likelihood there is for some kind of potentially dangerous conflict.”

Watkins said she had no intention of getting any closer to the bears, but noticed some people were “a little bit more willing,” she said.

Although bear attacks are rare in California, it’s important to keep in mind that not all bears have the same temperament and tolerance levels, according to California Fish and Wildlife.

The agency advises against leaving trash, groceries or pet food in your car, making noise while hiking so not to startle a bear and to slowly back away without making eye contact if you do encounter a bear.

For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Bear.