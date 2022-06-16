Benefield: Dad who lost a son at Sandy Hook Elementary shooting marks Father’s Day with action

Sunday marks the 10th Father’s Day Mark Barden has spent without his son, Daniel.

Barden said he’ll spend it with his wife Jackie and their daughter, Natalie, 20, in the same home they raised all three of their children.

Their son James, 22, lives in Boston.

Mark Barden will have a cup of coffee, relax and “bask in their love.”

But Daniel, his youngest child, won’t be there.

Daniel Barden was 7-years-old, a first grader at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he was killed by a gunman who murdered 20 school children and six staff members on Dec. 14, 2012.

It was a day that was so horrific, many among us believed it would end America’s obsession with guns, would end our resistance to laws restricting access to weapons of war, would end partisan debate over something as seemingly straightforward as keeping kids and schools — and grocery stores and movie theaters and street corners and nightclubs and music festivals — safe.

It didn’t.

Today there are more guns in America than Americans.

Our nation’s roughly 330 million people own more than 393.3 million weapons, according to a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based organization.

Unfathomably, the tragedy in Sandy Hook didn’t change us. But it changed Mark Barden.

Barden turned his unimaginable pain into action, into his life’s work. Tragedy and transformation is a phrase used.

He is co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit advocacy and education group that teaches youth and adults about warning signs and at-risk behavior. Programs called “Start with Hello” and “Say Something” foster inclusion, work to breakdown social isolation and give people tools to ask for help if there is fear of self-harm or harming others.

The focus is early intervention and prevention.

“We know there are warning signs, before someone hurts themselves or someone else,” he said. “There almost always are.”

The group gets a 100% accountability rating from Charity Navigator.

“We are preventing other families from having to endure this pain,” he said. “We have a model that works.”

Which is why this nation’s daily tally of gun violence, and worse, school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas last month that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers are so searing for Barden.

He has lived it. And in a way, he lives it again as it happens over and over.

“It’s crushing,” he said. “My wife and I found ourselves kind of tracking along, the moments and the hours and days after that tragedy and relating it to our experience … our hearts break for those families.”

These milestone days, Father’s Day, and Mother’s Day, and Christmas and Thanksgiving and Halloween and the first day of school and the last day of school — they all feel different for Barden.

But Father’s Day?

“A day set aside to remember your role as a father and your beautiful children,” he said. “It’s melancholy, it’s bittersweet. It comes with all of that.”

But Barden says he owes it to Daniel to do the work he does, to talk about Daniel in a way that honors who he was and the person he was going to be.

He was the kid who moved earthworms from hot sidewalks. The kid who transported carpenter ants from the house to the lawn. The kid who mimicked the yard work his dad did, so he could feel helpful.

For Barden, a professional musician who spent his days at home with Daniel, his younger son’s presence is in every corner of his home and every inch of the yard.

“I look at my driveway and I think of little Daniel, with a big chunk of wood tied to the back of his tricycle,” he said. “He says, ‘You are always hauling wood, dad, I want to help.’”

‘It’s a start’

Barden works every day to create a culture among young people where people know warning signs and know the next steps to take when they see them.

His focus is nurturing and healing.

But he monitors our nation’s lack of progress toward any meaningful change, too.

Last week he sounded hopeful about the Senate framework for more gun regulation, which if successful, will be the first meaningful change in decades.

Critics say it falls well short of what is necessary. Barden chooses a more hopeful take.

“I believe it’s a start. It’s not a whole lot … but it’s a start,” he said. “I think it’s important to recognize that it’s a start that comes from a bipartisan coalition.”

But that’s not to say that Barden doesn’t want more.