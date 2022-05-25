Benefield: Grateful for all that Project Graduation offers? Volunteer, please

To find a Project Graduation celebration to support, contact your local high school and inquire about how to help the all-volunteer event.

For decades, parents and community leaders have spent entire school years prepping for one night, which, for high school seniors is the party of their lives.

It’s called Project Graduation. For decades, these grand parties, which last from grad night to early the next morning, transform gymnasiums into casino halls and dance clubs, and outdoor quads into beach volleyball courts and carnivals. The goal is to keep kids safe, and they have.

Since Project Graduation began here in 1987, no senior has died on graduation night in Sonoma County.

It’s a safety record that reflects the sheer will of parents over the years to protect kids from a night that, statistically, is one of the most dangerous in their young lives.

But the rock solid foundation, built over time and firmed up by tradition, is showing cracks.

Two years of COVID-related cancellations has created a whole segment of students and parents who are unfamiliar with the event itself or the work it takes to pull it off.

Out there hustling and cajoling, negotiating and grinding are the handful of volunteers who lead the rest. The event presidents and leaders raise funds, collect prizes, secure vendors and, most crucially, recruit volunteers to staff a party that can take days to set up and scores of people to run from dusk to dawn on the big night.

It’s those people, the volunteers who agree to run the blackjack table for the 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift, or work the carnival from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. or serve food 8 p.m. to midnight, that many schools are lacking with just days to go until their events.

“Ninety percent of them are panicking because of not having enough volunteers,” said Janice Brown, a stalwart volunteer who has led the countywide Sonoma County Safe and Sober Project Graduation program for 19 years and has been active in Rancho Cotate’s Project Grad party for 23 years.

“Most parties take about 200 volunteers for the night and all year long they are normally working on it,” she said.

But these last two years have been nothing close to normal.

Project Grad parties were abruptly canceled in 2020. A few schools put together modified events in 2021, but most schools did nothing.

This year, volunteer leaders are battling inertia, health worries, fatigue and people feeling unfamiliar with this magical event.

Vendors and businesses have come up big with donations for prizes and in-kind services for parties that can cost as much as $30,000 to put on, leaders said, but it’s the boots on the ground help that’s really needed.

“Some schools, their committees just fell apart and presidents have held it together,” Brown said.

This year will be crucial for the future of Project Graduation, Brown said.

“This year will kind of be a test year, to see … if it can come back or not,” she said. “If parents don’t step up, it will die out.”

‘I’m going to figure it out’

Not on my watch, said Petaluma High’s Project Grad president Rita Schaefer.

Petaluma and Casa Grande typically share a venue on successive nights to save costs on rentals and DJs, but the Petaluma Community Center was booked this year.

So Schaefer locked in the old Kmart site on North McDowell Boulevard.

“We have to do something with the ‘Blue Light Special,’” she joked.

But the Kmart site doesn’t have tables and chairs included, like the community center did. Schaefer is undeterred.

“There are challenges. I’m not worried about it. I’m going to figure it out,” she said.

It’s that drive that shows through in conversations with other Project Grad leaders. They believe so deeply in the value of this night, in keeping kids off the streets, they are working themselves silly.

‘How do we drum this up?’

The tradition of “paying it forward,” in which underclassmen parents are responsible for volunteer shifts at the party so seniors don’t bump into mom, are over. At least this year.

“I’m a senior parent, I’m the president and I told my son, I’m sorry, but I’m going to be there all night,” said Shannyn Vehmeyer, president of Windsor High’s Project Graduation.

The vice president is a senior mom, so are the carnival leaders. But they will all be there.

And Vehmeyer has already sounded the alarm that she and other leaders are ready to pass the baton.

“I said to principal Brian (Williams), OK, how do we drum this up and how do we get the word out and keep this going?” she said.

Tiffany Cazares, president of Project Graduation for Rancho Cotate, Credo, Tech and El Camino high schools, hasn’t had a kid in school since 2020.

“My son didn’t get a Project Graduation,” she said.

But she knows what it means to kids. Her daughter graduated and went to the party in 2018. So Cazares sticks with it, even in the face of struggles.