Alex Chiu needed to get his mind off of things.

Five years ago, his Larkfield home was destroyed in the Tubbs fire. In the wake of that, his family decided to rebuild. It was stressful, and he was searching for things to take his mind off things.

He found the list of activities offered at the Person Senior Wing of the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa.

“During the rebuild I did lots of things, I needed the distraction,” he said. “I did line dancing with my wife, ukulele and this.”

“This” is ping pong.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mAHilIJqp40">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Also known in some corners of the world as clip-clap, whiff waff, pim-pam and table tennis, according to the International Table Tennis Association, ping pong is wildly popular globally and is booming in these parts.

“I’ve made lots of friends here. It’s a good place,” said Cathy Ringstad, a light sheen of sweat forming on her brow Thursday afternoon.

Ringstad grew up playing ping pong in China, but didn’t pick up a paddle for four decades until a friend invited her to a game in her garage some months ago.

“People are polite and very nice and they teach me lots of skills, so I can feel I am improving so that makes me very happy,” she said.

At Finley, the City of Santa Rosa offers three levels of play in sessions spread over three days. Tuesdays are for beginners, Thursdays for all levels and Fridays for advanced players.

All sessions run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sessions cost $4.

Ping pong proved so popular a second room was opened on Tuesdays.

Globally, ping pong is ranked #6 in the world for number of fans, according to World Atlas.

The world championships of ping pong were held in London in 1926 but it didn’t become an Olympic sport until the Seoul Games in 1988.

But for many, ping pong is a game of backyard fun. For others, it’s played with a paddle in one hand and a beer in the other.

Jeff Silva calls this “garage” ping pong, which to my way of thinking, is a compliment.

So does he.

“I consider myself a garage player,” he said.

Still, he and a good number of family members — his wife, brother and nephew — are regulars at Finley.

It can be humbling, Silva said.

“I know where I should be here,” he said of the beginner group on Tuesdays.

That said, Silva does come other days of the week, just to give it a go and see how the other half lives.

“If you are playing correctly, you should be perspiring and your legs should be dead,” he said.

Silva, like others here, played tennis in years past. He can’t now because his knees won’t let him. He does, however, play pickleball regularly.

But ping pong has his heart.

Many of the folks who play at Finley have tables of their own at home, but there is something different about playing with friends and strangers alike.

Sessions here get lively. Partners mix it up — no one plays the whole time with the person they came with.

Newcomers are called in almost immediately, singles are turned into doubles, so no one sits out for long.

“In here there is a different level of play but everybody tries to mesh in together regardless of your skill level,” Jason Millstone said.

He comes all three days most weeks. He doesn’t leave without sweat marks on his shirt.

“I want to get my workout in,” he said.

Millstone moves from end to end at the back of the table, whacking power shots mixed with drops oozing spin, all to get his opponent out of rhythm.

“I have always played, but not like this,” he said.

Millstone and his brother, who lives in Folsom, battle it out. Then his brother hired a coach and suddenly the games were less even.

Millstone got inspired to up his game too.

So he comes to the top end sessions to sharpen his skills. Iron sharpens iron, so to speak.

For Ringstad, it’s about learning tips and tricks from more skilled players.

So, too, for Chiu.

“Most people have a table but they need someone to play with,” he said. “It’s technique. None of us are going pro.”

But many folks who show up are serious about a game that on surface seems all about fun.

When Chiu started showing up at the senior center, he expected a more leisurely pace of play.

“I thought I’d be here with seniors — grandfatherly and wise,” he said, smiling. “They come here to beat you.”

The movement between tables, between rooms and even between days of play, are dictated in part by personal schedules, but also by level of play.

Regular Bruce Berkowitz praised the way the sessions are run. It’s less about ego and rules and more about flow and friendly tips. At least on Tuesday.

“Some places are more officious about it,” he said. “They aren’t like that here.”

On this day, Berkowitz rallies with Chiu, a player with a bit more experience.

Throughout, Chiu counsels Berkowitz, on paddle grip, follow through and placement. Later in the afternoon, Chiu does the same with Jeff Silva’s brother, Glenn.

He describes for Glenn a stroke movement that looks not like a swing, but the opening of a hug. It’s based on form, not strength.

The conversation is without sporting ego. In fact, Chiu repeatedly insists he’s not very good, he just loves the game.

So, too, does Silva. It’s just flat out fun.

“It’s fun to play those guys,” Glenn Silva said. “We welcome that kind of advanced player.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.