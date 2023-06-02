UC Davis forward Morgan Bertsch, foreground, shoots against Stanford forward Maya Dodson during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Benefield: Morgan Bertsch’s WNBA journey takes 2 new twists

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2023, 11:05AM
If we are being honest, this spring Morgan Bertsch was wondering why in the heck a WNBA team hadn’t yet invited her to a training camp.

After all, she’d had a smoking overseas season with a Belgian Euroleague team, where she was the league’s fifth-leading scorer.

And it’s not like the competition was soft. Second on that scoring list? 2018 WNBA most valuable player, Breanna Stewart.

And still, her phone wasn’t ringing.

Until it was.

The Chicago Sky invited her to camp in April, and over the next three weeks, Bertsch, a 2014 Santa Rosa High School grad, benefited from a little bit of luck, but mostly she dazzled.

She made the cut. She made an immediate impact. She was making a name for herself.

So much so that on May 21, in an away game against the Phoenix Mercury, Bertsch, who had worked for four years to break into the league, was introduced as a Sky starter.

Chicago Sky forward Morgan Bertsch (25) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Michaela Onyenwere (12) to score during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Chicago Sky forward Morgan Bertsch (25) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Michaela Onyenwere (12) to score during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

At center court, shaking Bertsch’s hand before the tipoff?

Eight-time All Star Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, considered by many the greatest female basketball player of all time.

In less than 40 days, Bertsch had gone from wondering why no team seemed interested, to giving pregame fist bumps to two of the all-time greats.

Mind boggling, Bertsch said.

“I was literally like, ‘How did this happen?’” Morgan Bertsch

“Oh hey Brittney Griner, hey Diana Taurasi, it’s me. I’m also starting,” Bertsch said with a laugh.

In one sequence of that game, the matchups got mixed up. Bertsch found herself guarding Taurasi.

“I’m thinking, ‘Go over the screen, play good defense, contest the shot,’” Bertsch said.

Taurasi missed the shot. Which in these parts, translates to Bertsch putting the clamps on the greatest player of all time.

It was just another chapter in the long, strange trip that has been Bertsch’s basketball journey.

So long and so strange, in fact, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Two-sport scholar athlete

Readers may remember Bertsch as the two-sport scholar athlete who had exactly one offer — from Division I mid-major U.C. Davis — to play after high school.

What Bertsch did with that one shot is the stuff of legend.

First, she set the school’s all-time track and field record in high jump — her secondary sport.

Santa Rosa's Morgan Bertsch clears 5-6 in the high jump, helping the Panther girls dominate the team competition, during the Redwood Empire Area Track Meet at Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, Calif., on May 18, 2013. (Alvin Jornada for The Press Democrat)
Santa Rosa's Morgan Bertsch clears 5-6 in the high jump, helping the Panther girls dominate the team competition, during the Redwood Empire Area Track Meet at Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, Calif., on May 18, 2013. (Alvin Jornada for The Press Democrat)

And in basketball?

She’s now the all-time leading scorer — men’s or women’s — in school history. She is the all-time leader in blocked shots. She owns first and second place record for the single season scoring, she’s first in single season scoring average, first in single season field goal percentage, sixth for all-time rebounds … the list goes on.

She was named Big West Player of the Year as a senior and the Dallas Wings took her with the 29th pick in the WNBA draft.

UC Davis forward Morgan Bertsch (22) shoots over Hawaii center Lauren Rewers (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West women's tournament title in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2019. UC Davis won 58-50. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
UC Davis forward Morgan Bertsch (22) shoots over Hawaii center Lauren Rewers (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West women's tournament title in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2019. UC Davis won 58-50. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

But from there, Bertsch’s ascent took a bit of a left turn.

The Wings waived her after training camp.

“I don’t think I was mentally prepared for how difficult it would be. I was so excited about getting drafted and all of a sudden I show up and you are like ‘Holy crap, these guys are so good,’” she said. “I definitely wasn’t ready to be in the league at that point.”

So Bertsch regrouped. She signed with a Russian team for the offseason and moved to a town outside of Moscow. A town she described as having 15 apartment buildings and exactly four places to eat.

It was a long winter.

Santa Rosa High School grad Morgan Bertsch speaks at a press conference in 2019 at UC Davis about being drafted by the Dallas Wings of the WNBA. (Mark Honbo/UC Davis Athletics)
Santa Rosa High School grad Morgan Bertsch speaks at a press conference in 2019 at UC Davis about being drafted by the Dallas Wings of the WNBA. (Mark Honbo/UC Davis Athletics)

That spring the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Bertsch moved back to California, bunked with her sister in Southern California and kept fit.

The Wings invited her to training camp but with COVID restrictions so tight, there wasn’t a real camp. They chose their roster without workouts.

Bertsch wasn’t on it.

“I wasn’t upset,” she said. “It was the process they had to do. I don’t blame them. I knew it was a small shot to begin with it was essentially without being able to prove myself.”

So with no WNBA squad interested and COVID in full bloom, Bertsch starting working out outside, at neighborhood playgrounds in Santa Rosa, alone in preparation for the upcoming European season she was eyeing.

Santa Rosa's Morgan Bertsch goes up to the basket between Maria Carrillo's Shelby Holzworth, left, and Mikaela Francis, right, during the girls basketball game held at Santa Rosa High School, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. (Press Democrat File)
Santa Rosa's Morgan Bertsch goes up to the basket between Maria Carrillo's Shelby Holzworth, left, and Mikaela Francis, right, during the girls basketball game held at Santa Rosa High School, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. (Press Democrat File)

“It was like I was a kid again,” she said. “I’m at these schools, the courts are slanted one way, there’s a double rim with no net and tiny backboard.”

Late that summer, Bertsch headed overseas again, this time to Poland.

COVID was still raging so she couldn’t host visitors. Team activities were limited. But she was playing great. So she returned to the U.S. in the spring with high hopes.

Again.

She accepted a training camp invitation with the Connecticut Sun.

“I definitely felt like I had a shot at it,” Bertsch said.

But she was let go.

Again.

“ (The coach) was saying you have a place in the league,” she said. “He said, ‘You deserve to be here, but it’s just not going to work this year.’ It was definitely difficult.”

Bertsch headed back to Poland, this time to a different team.

She played well, her confidence spiked.

“The longer I have played overseas, the longer my confidence has grown and I have been able to recognize that I’m a really good basketball player.” Morgan Bertsch

Come spring, Dallas, the team that originally drafted her out of Davis, came calling.

On the second or third day, Bertsch was at the trainer getting treatment for an Achilles issue. The medical staff noticed a bug bite on the back of her knee. Bertsch told them it no longer itched, that it now hurt.

She was given steroid cream. The next day it felt worse.

“It was so incredibly painful,” she said. She could barely walk.

Santa Rosa High grad and UC Davis star Morgan Bertsch drives to the hoop in a recent game. Bertsch became the top scorer in UC Davis history. (JIM NOONAN/ UC DAVIS)
Santa Rosa High grad and UC Davis star Morgan Bertsch drives to the hoop in a recent game. Bertsch became the top scorer in UC Davis history. (JIM NOONAN/ UC DAVIS)

Another day passed. When she showed up to the gym, the medical crew took one look at her swollen, red leg and sent her to the emergency room.

She had a massive infection that had spread down her leg. She was put on intravenous antibiotics and admitted to the hospital.

She went into surgery to try to eliminate the infection. She had a wound vacuum attached to the back of her knee.

She was diagnosed with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which is difficult to treat because of its resistance to some antibiotics. She spent five days in the hospital.

“They were honestly worried about whether I would able to play again,” she said. “It was a pretty life-altering moment.”

But the infection cleared.

She gave herself some to time to evaluate where she was and where she might go. She wondered if it included basketball.

“I was thinking about how many years I was trying to give it a go,” she said. “After the hospital, it was like, ‘Obviously maybe this was not meant to be.’”

But to quote Run-DMC, Bertsch wasn’t going out like that.

Wayne Tilcock / Davis EnterpriseUC Davisforward Morgan Bertsch, a Santa Rosa High alum, isaveraging 22 points per game this season. She led the team in scoring last year at 15.8 points per game, and was named to the All-Big West Conference first team.
Wayne Tilcock / Davis EnterpriseUC Davisforward Morgan Bertsch, a Santa Rosa High alum, isaveraging 22 points per game this season. She led the team in scoring last year at 15.8 points per game, and was named to the All-Big West Conference first team.

So she signed on with a Belgian team.

“Full send, I went for it,” she said. “It ended up being my absolutely best season overseas. It was exactly what I needed.”

So when Chicago (finally) called in April, Bertsch was ready.

“I do believe in myself that I can make an impact.” Morgan Bertsch

She got minutes in the preseason opener against Dallas and crushed it. She went 4-5 with 9 points and 3 rebounds in eight minutes.

It earned her more time. Against the Indiana Fever she played nearly 22 minutes, scoring seven points.

Then the Sky’s starting post player went down with an injury. Bertsch was named a starter for a game in Toronto against the Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago Sky forward Morgan Bertsch (25) moves on the court during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Chicago Sky forward Morgan Bertsch (25) moves on the court during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

“It had been a month. I went from not thinking I was going to have a training camp and now I’m starting in the first WNBA game in Canada in front of 20,000 people.”

“I was literally like, ‘How did this happen?’” she said.

But this is Bertsch’s story, so there had to be another twist. And there was: To her left ankle.

Bertsch came down awkwardly late in the second quarter in the Sky’s May 26 loss to the Washington Mystics.

When we talked Wednesday, she was in a boot with a sprain.

But she’s rehabbing and calls her return day-to-day.

After working so hard to break in, becoming a starter, only to go down with an ankle injury, some people might question their luck.

Not Bertsch. She remains positive and philosophical.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to me or anyone else that I’m here in the (WNBA).” Morgan Bertsch

“If this is the route that it needs to go, that is just how it has to be,” she said. “It sucks but I have made enough of an impact in the month or two that I have been there, I do believe in myself that I can make an impact.”

Bertsch seems to tread a fine line between being exceedingly grateful for where her career has brought her and acknowledging the enormous amount of work and guts it took to get here.

She reminds herself of the exactly one scholarship offer she got out of high school, of redshirting her freshman year, of the expectation that she’d squeeze all she could out of college hoops and call it a day.

“I fully thought I was going to be an engineer,” the biomedical engineering major said. “So there is a part of me that can’t believe it in that aspect.”

But facts are facts.

“The longer I have played overseas, the longer my confidence has grown and I have been able to recognize that I’m a really good basketball player,” she said. “It shouldn’t be a surprise to me or anyone else that I’m here in the (WNBA).”

Bertsch isn’t about to let an ankle sprain stop her now.

Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner (35) smiles along with Sky's forward Morgan Bertsch (25) and Sky guard Dana Evans, left, in the closing second during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Phoenix. The Sky won 75-69. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner (35) smiles along with Sky's forward Morgan Bertsch (25) and Sky guard Dana Evans, left, in the closing second during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Phoenix. The Sky won 75-69. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Sky needs her now, and she’s already signed on to spend her offseason playing in Girona, Spain.

She says she’s been lucky in a lot of ways. She’s gracious and appreciative.

But let’s be clear. This ain’t about luck.

It’s about old-fashioned will and drive. And guts.

And Bertsch has it in spades.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

