Two-time Olympian and Montgomery High School alum Kim Conley will lead a group run, talk and reception on Wednesday, July 19 at Fleet Feet, 720 3rd St., Santa Rosa. A private meet and greet, limited to 25 people, will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a community group run at 6 p.m. with a reception and Q&A after.

It’s not every day one gets a chance to go for a run with a two-time Olympian.

But Kim Conley, who made the U.S. Olympic team in 2012 and again in 2016, both in the 5,000-meter race, is back in her hometown of Santa Rosa and plans to lace up her shoes and go for a run with all-comers Wednesday, with a special invitation to her childhood coaches and kids just entering the sport.

For Conley, who in recent years has shifted her competitive sights from the track to the marathon and has just launched a coaching business, the run and talk Wednesday at Fleet Feet Santa Rosa is part homecoming, part fun run, part thank you.

“It feels like it’s coming full circle,” Conley, 37, said. “My foundation and love for this sport was laid with these coaches and the Empire Runners, having all of these role models, people that love to go out and run these local races.

Conley showed up at the last installment of the Empire Runners Summer Track Series at Montgomery High School last Tuesday evening.

“It feels right to go home and reconnect with all of these people who kind of created that for me.”

On Wednesday there will be a meet and greet reception from 5-6 p.m. for which an RSVP is requested. A 3-5 mile fun run will follow at 6 p.m. All abilities are welcome. Following the run there will be Q&A session. All events are based at Fleet Feet, 720 Third St.

“She really wanted cross country kids to be invited,” said Rhonda Roman, owner of Fleet Feet Santa Rosa. “What an opportunity for them, to meet someone who has taken her running career to that next level, and what an amazing person.”

And the run comes just as Conley is balancing her focus between training for the Olympic Marathon Trials in Florida next February and the new coaching business, Next Best Run, she launched this spring with her husband and coach, Drew Wartenburg.

It was an injury, of all things, that pushed Conley into coaching as much as she is right now.

She’s been dealing with osteitis pubis — inflammation in the joint between the left and right pubic bones — for months and it’s limited how much she can train. She dropped out of a half marathon in February and had to nix plans to race in the Netherlands this spring.

But she’s used that unwelcome down time to explore her love of running in a different way.

“It was a long-term goal, maybe post-Olympic Trials, to launch an online coaching business,” she said. “But when I pulled out of the Rotterdam Marathon it gave me something to put all my energy into.”

And the joy of coaching has buoyed her spirits, even as she’s left unable to train as she’d like.

“This is the least depressed I have ever felt during an injury,” she said. “I have another goal that I’m working on and the real relationships I have with all the people that I’m working with — I’ve been really happy.”

The coaching business has given Conley another outlet to express her love of running. And she’s pulling from lessons taught by all of the coaches she’s had, including those she grew up with locally.

“They are who shaped me,” she said. “I think back to when I was starting with Larry Meredith freshman year and I would do my long runs with Empire Runners every Sunday through my high school years. They were role models who really loved the sport.”

Meredith, and his wife Tori, coached the Montgomery Vikings for 18 and 12 years respectively. They led Conley and a team that included a senior named Sara Bei (now Hall) to the Division II CIF State Cross Country title in 2000.

Both said Conley was special from the start. A grinder who never shied away from the hardest parts of the sport.

“One thing I really love about Kimmy is she has always loved competing,” Larry Meredith said. “Even when things would go wrong or she has a bad race, she always looks forward to the next one. That is why I think she has been able to reach the heights that she has done.”

And her love for the difficulty and challenge of the sport and the people in it were apparent from the beginning, Tori Meredith said.

She remembers some early, introductory workouts when Conley was just a freshman.

“I had the kids running up (Trione-Annadel State Park’s) Cobblestone (trail) one morning and I was like, ‘Oh, you can run a little, just slowly, but you don’t have to really push it really hard, you can walk. And she was like ‘Nope, I’m going to conquer this hill,’” she said. “She was tough. She had fun, she enjoyed what she was doing, but you’d tell her what you wanted her to do and she’d do it.”