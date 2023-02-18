Something is off.

One point of the diamond is not lining up. Someone is out of place, a step behind.

All-abililities cheer coach Jennifer Porter notices but keeps going, keeps counting the beats. She never stops coaching.

“If you make a mistake, you just catch back up,” she says looking of her athletes. “It’s totally fine. You’re good.”

Emily Vega, 18, who up until the moment of this minor miscue been all smiles, stops. She walks up to Porter and stops inches from where her coach is perched on her knees, counting off instructions to the team.

Vega’s head is hanging low.

Porter, who everyone on this team calls “Coach Jenn,” puts her hands on Vega’s shoulders and whispers something that nobody but the athlete can hear.

Vega nods, smiles and goes back to her mark.

She begins the routine again. Right on time. Her huge smile is back.

This is coaching. This is team building. This is love.

This is Team Resilience.

Team Resilience is an all-abilities cheerleading squad that trains out of Porter’s Fierce Cheer Elite gym in Santa Rosa.

Ten cheerleading teams train at Fierce Cheer, but the only one Porter coaches personally is Team Resilience.

Parents buy athletes’ uniforms and pay travel costs, but Porter trains them free of charge. All coaches — many athletes need one-on-one support — volunteer their time.

“I can’t say enough about Jenn,” said Jeannie Kelly.

Kelly’s daughter Erin, 23, is nonverbal and struggles with depth perception. Some of the moves can be difficult for her.

“Her expectations are high for these girls,” Kelly said. “It’s not, ‘Oh, whatever.’ She really wants them to do well and do their best, and she tries to get a lot out of them at practice. I think it matters to us that she does that.

“There have been times, when Erin has been in other sports, and it’s like ‘Well, OK, they can’t do this or they can’t do that or that task,’” Kelly said. “That is not the way Jenn approaches it.”

Porter took over the team five years ago at the request of a Cardinal Newman High School student who launched the program as her Community Based Service Learning project.

“It was my honor,” Porter said. “I said, ‘I’d love to.’”

Porter changed the name to Team Resilience, lined the squad up with uniforms and sweatsuits, partnered them with a “big sister” team at the gym, signed them up for competitions in Roseville, Sacramento and as far away as Anaheim.

So when Kelly says expectations are high for the athletes, Porter does not disagree.

“I just feel like they should have the same playing field,” Porter said.

Porter looks at her seven-member squad, most of whom have been with her since the beginning, and builds routines and stunts based on their abilities.

And that’s both what she knows their abilities to be and what she believes their abilities could be.

“I just try it. I always try something and I can always gauge and say ‘Maybe we are not quite ready for this,’” she said. “I see if they are understanding where their hands should be, where their knees should be, and we do it.”

“If they can lift their leg, those are my flyers, and the ones who can get on the ground, those are my bases,” she said.

Some athletes need some assistance on the floor.

Gigi Rocha, 14, is typically accompanied by her 13-year-old sister Mercy.

It’s Mercy who stands at her sister’s side, helping lift her leg into a bent “hitch” position.

When it’s time to raise arms, Mercy gently nudges her sister.

But the smiles are all Gigi’s.

Meredith Barron, 21, has missed weeks of practice after a frightening health scare sent her to the hospital and put her on a ventilator.

Wednesday’s practice marked her triumphant return, and she was in full bloom.

The squad was so happy to have her back that they warmed up to one of Barron’s favorite tunes, Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Weakened some, Barron used a walker on this night, but she rocked and swayed with abandon.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of you — stepping back in and learning this,” Porter tells Barron. “It’s amazing.”

“She has some huge deficits, but not in personality. She’s so much fun and always has been,” Meredith’s mom Rachelle Alexander said.

Barron has tried skiing, horseback riding, bike riding — you name it, Barron has given it a go. And she loves cheer.

“As she got older, she started having more physical problems and that was a real surprise,” Alexander said. “When she started cheer she didn’t need a walker, she could walk just fine. Then for a long time she was in a wheelchair and couldn’t even stand. But she works so hard.”