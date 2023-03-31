At first, it was sadness.

Then, a loss of pride.

And then, anger. Or something close to it.

Montgomery High School coaches, people who literally cheer on students daily, said they felt the school they were looking at — on television screens, on social media and in the pages of the newspaper — was not the Montgomery they knew.

One month ago, the stabbing death of a 16-year-old student on campus — the worst incident of school violence in Sonoma County in at least a generation — rocked Santa Rosa’s second-oldest high school and deeply shook the wider community.

The death came just days after a scathing Press Democrat report on the Montgomery High School campus facilities, replete with descriptions of raw sewage running down walkways, broken toilets, and crumbling and leaking ceilings.

As days became weeks, news stories coming out of Montgomery High School in March were the stuff of nightmares: neglect, violence and death.

But for many who have called Montgomery their professional home for decades, the images didn’t ring entirely true. Or, perhaps more precisely: They did not tell the whole story.

Not even close.

Dean Haskins, the longtime Vikings athletic director, was sad at first. Then he got angry. And then, he got to work.

“I felt like this school was basically at ground zero with the community perception,” he said.

“It just dawned on me that there are so many things at this school that can be celebrated,” he said. “What if we can collectively get a message out there to people that this is not what Montgomery is all about. There are a lot of things going on that are fantastic.”

The #thisiswhoweare campaign was born.

Pictures, posted to Instagram of Vikings teams and coaches, parent volunteers and workout sessions, began appearing each Wednesday, all tagging each other with the #thisiswhoweare hashtag.

“It was, ‘Let’s remind people that there is more to this place than the tragic death and the decrepit facilities,’” said Jon Schwan, longtime boys’ soccer coach and Montgomery alum.

So strong is that message, that feeling, that many of the coaches and officials I talked to eased the conversation away from the things that focused such negative public attention on Montgomery.

Instead, they wanted to talk about their kids, their teams, their parent volunteers.

Haskins’ directive to his coaches was wide-ranging, but clear: “I told them to post small victories that you have within your program, things that you are proud of.”

Because to Haskins and other coaches, sports are “the front porch” of a school. It’s what passersby see from the street. For many, it’s the only sense of a school the community gets.

“It’s where people see their first impressions — what your facilities look like, how your coaches behave, how your stands behave,” he said.

And, in that, Montgomery has always shone.

Plus, this is in Haskins’ wheelhouse. He, like so many campus coaches, is a Monty alum.

But the campaign, the feeling behind it, grew beyond sports teams.

Soon, the Eco Vikes Club signed on and posted. And AVID. And the drama production class. And choir.

There are images of students making set designs, hosting Walk and Roll to School Day and doing campus clean up.

One week, the volleyball team featured a smiling team mom pushing the popcorn machine with the caption: “We love our parents for helping!! Could not be possible without you guys.” It included two heart emoji.

Boys’ golf coach Tim O’Keefe captioned one team photo that he posted with: “Many times in golf, we can’t control what happens but we can ALWAYS control how we react to what happens!!”

Same is true around campus today, he said.

“Obviously, there is some underlying meaning there,” he said.

O’Keefe, in his first year at the helm of the team, is also a Montgomery grad.

To him, Haskins’ “small victories” push hits on sportsmanship, on kindness, on a certain kind of selflessness.

“All of those things are ways to endure when it’s hard,” he said.

“You gotta stay positive. You have to focus on the people around you and make sure that they are doing OK and make sure that they are able to process and handle the tough times.”

And times have certainly been tough.