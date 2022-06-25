Benefield: 'We just can’t go back.’ One woman’s story of a barely legal abortion before Roe v. Wade became law

To read more stories about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, go here .

“Women will die,” she said.

The debate about abortions being pushed underground is not abstract to her. Nor is the debate about women and those able to get pregnant receiving substandard care.

Or dying.

She has lived all the hypotheticals.

In 1972, one year before Roe v. Wade made abortions legal in the United States, she terminated a pregnancy. She was 18.

The Press Democrat is identifying her only as Lee, her middle name.

Today, she is 68 and lives in Sonoma County.

The abortion she had in California 50 years ago was technically legal, but just barely.

The maze of confusion, pain, misogyny and substandard health care she navigated as a teenager 50 years ago is where Lee fears millions of Americans are now today with Friday’s Supreme Court ruling dismantling Roe v. Wade.

And while some, like Lee, will make it through, some won’t.

“Women will die,” Lee said.

She almost did.

18 and pregnant

As an 18-year-old college student in California, Lee became pregnant the first time she had sex with her boyfriend of two years.

When she realized it, her boyfriend was clear: “He looked at me and said ‘You know what we need to do.’”

What he meant, in reality, was what she needed to do.

At that time in California, abortion care was legal in certain circumstances thanks to the 1967 Therapeutic Abortion Act.

But it wasn’t easy.

And in Lee’s case it wasn’t safe. And the ramifications, both physical and emotional, have been lifelong.

“I know what I have gone through at the edge of Roe v. Wade, which is what I think we’ll be at: The edge,” she said. “We are not going back to the stone ages. We deserve good medical care.”

Active in church

Active in church and a good student, she lived with her father and younger sister. The family struggled some financially.

Before Lee had sex with her boyfriend, she was fitted with a Dalkon Shield, an intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) that was eventually the subject of lawsuits and a recall.

Her first, and only to that point, sexual encounter resulted in a pregnancy.

Under California law, abortions could be performed in order to protect the physical or mental health of the woman. Lee needed a psychiatrist to render the pregnancy a danger to her.

“The psychiatrist would recommend … that it would be detrimental to me if I had a baby,” she said. “This was the wiggle room.”

Lee understood fully that it was a bogus arrangement.

“It was legal but it was illegal,” she said.

The doctor was located in a neighboring city.

And she felt she couldn’t tell anyone, not even her father, with whom she was close.

She was six weeks along when she found out she was pregnant and 12 weeks in when she had the abortion.

“Too far, in my mind,” she said.

That part was not Lee’s choice. There were many steps to the process, and they took precious time.

“The hoops are extensive,” she said.

Because she was young, because she did not have a lot of money, because she felt she had no option, Lee felt compelled to work within a system that offered few safeguards.

And that is where she worries we will go as a nation now, after the fall of Roe.

“Women have to have access to good medical care or there will be those who take advantage,” she said. “We just can’t go back.”

The weight of the decision

Lee doesn’t remember a lot about the actual procedure.

But she remembers taking time, before her appointment, to study what would happen within her body.

“I researched,” she said. “I went to the library, microfiche, current articles. I was going to be who I am. I thought, ‘You are going to know, you are going to feel the weight of this decision.’”

After the procedure she went home.

“Two days later I go to school and I hemorrhaged. I started bleeding and an ambulance has to come and take me to a hospital,” she said.

She was told that part of the placenta had been left in the birth canal.

After weeks of keeping the secret, Lee had to tell her father.

“I’ll never forget the look on my dad’s face,” she said. “We had a talk. He said he wished I had told him. He said ‘We would have made the decision together, you wouldn’t have to be alone.’ He took me home.”

But Lee continued to suffer. Her body was wracked in pain. She quickly became hooked to the synthetic morphine she was given for the pain.

“My dad just said, ‘Enough, you are addicted,’” she said. “He found me another doctor.”

That doctor tried to find the source of her continued pain.

“He said everything is a mess in there,” she said. “I was afraid. I didn’t want to have surgery and be barren.”

Raised in the Roman Catholic Church, Lee wrestled with her feelings.