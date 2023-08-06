Performing as King of Scoundrels, Stotlemeyer can be found on multiple platforms:

About 16 hours before he was due at his first nine to five job in some time, Jake Stotlemeyer pulled out his guitar and played a tune.

My heart’s on fire but my soul feels so cold

I don’t think I got what it takes to be alone

I never told, no

I never told nobody that

Barefoot, in shorts, long hair pulled back from his face, Stotlemeyer, who performs under the name King of Scoundrels, and sometimes just King of S, has no accompaniment — just a guy and his guitar.

It’s been this way for the 32-year-old Stotlemeyer for years. For almost a decade, he’s been wandering the world, singing his songs.

I climbed a thousand mountains and I swam the Seven Seas

Yes I’ve done the things they’ve only done in their dreams

But I done it all, swear to god baby, I done it all

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ESD1idtg3QU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Stotlemeyer, unlike many a troubadour before him, is not taking artistic liberties with those nods to wanderlust.

Not many at least.

He really has climbed mountains and swum seas.

He’s lived on six of the seven continents. He’s shoveled cement in Romania, taught English in China, manned a boat off the coast of Nova Scotia, studied Mandarin on a scholarship in Taiwan, was in the Peace Corps in Albania, worked in hostels in Istanbul and Bolivia, farmed in Peru and served customers at a Dairy Queen in St. Louis, Missouri.

And more. Other places, other adventures.

But at every stop, he’s had his guitar. He’s played and sung his songs in upscale hotels and on the streets, on boats and in hostels. His songs (he’s got a tune called “Dancing Shoes”) have inspired people to cut a rug on trains.

His songs have sometimes paid for his meals. Sometimes not. But they have always kept him company.

On a recent afternoon in Santa Rosa, as he played a song about doing what most people only dream of doing, Stotlemeyer was preparing to do what many people regularly do — head to the office.

In the morning, he’d start his gig as a nutrition specialist with Catholic Charities.

“As of tomorrow, I’m a working man,” he said.

After 10 years of travel, having seen the world, Stotlemeyer has chosen to make his new home base — for making a life and making his music — in Santa Rosa.

A nice place to live

“Having seen so much of the world, I have come to appreciate a nice place to live,” he said.

Santa Rosa is it.

He lives near Howarth Park. He runs in the park system that connects Howarth to Spring Lake Regional Park and Trione-Annadel State Park.

“That is such a diamond in Santa Rosa,” he said.

There is something fitting about Stotlemeyer running in Santa Rosa, meeting people on foot, taking the time to really explore a place.

He’s been doing that all over the world for a decade.

“I think, in a lot of ways, my quest has been to just understand everyone at a more profound level and the way that I’ve been able to do that is by walking everywhere and experiencing it myself,” he said.

And he’s found playing music is a natural ice breaker, no matter the differences in language or culture.

“You are sitting at a hostel and you don’t know who to talk to and then there is this long haired, unshaven guy with a guitar who isn’t too bad,” he said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kj47wfiXUN4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

As a kid growing up in St. Louis, Stotlemeyer “begrudgingly” studied the piano for years.

But as an anthropology major at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Stotlemeyer made his own kind of discovery.

“I picked up the guitar and realized it was much more fun to play at parties and easier to carry,” he said.

The guitar would become a lifelong companion.

As an undergrad, a semester in Ghana and another in Ecuador, gave him the travel bug. Visiting his sister at her host job in Greece sealed it.

“I sort of saw her life there and thought, ‘Oh this is interesting,’” he said. “There is so much to see and hear and that I need to taste and just do.”

So he did.

A month after he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, he went to Israel. But it was expensive, so he moved on.

He was in Bucharest when someone told him about WWOOFing — Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farming.

“You basically trade labor for housing and food,” he said. “It was so great. When I was 22, I had a lot of labor to give.”

He signed on at a small farm in rural Romania, but his host was less than ideal.

“I was still full of my romantic vision of working hard,” he said. “But he was building a stone compound and I was shoveling a lot of cement into the grinder.”

So Stotlemeyer moved on.