Bernie Sanders comes out in support of Newsom as campaign to recall California governor intensifies

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, has come out in support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom amid calls for the governor to depart from office.

As the campaign to recall Newsom gains more headway — with leaders announcing nearly two million signatures, enough to put the recall on ballots, as of this weekend — the former presidential candidate signaled his support for Newsom in a tweet Monday.

Sanders said that right-wing Republicans in the state are recalling him "for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID."

"Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already," Sanders added. "We must all unite to oppose the recall in California."

Sanders is one of the first high-profile politicians on the left to offer his support to the struggling governor, whose COVID-19 lockdown and vaccination strategies have been met with scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans over the course of the pandemic.

Last year, frustrations toward the governor reached a fever pitch when it was reported that he attended a dinner for lobbyist Jason Kinney's birthday at the French Laundry, and reportedly flouted COVID-19 restrictions that he imposed.

Two February polls showed Newsom's approval numbers slipping; within days, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced his intention to run for California governor if the recall effort succeeds in triggering an election.

In a statement posted Sunday to Twitter, Faulconer said that the recall is "becoming a reality because millions of Californians are ready for change and making their voices heard."