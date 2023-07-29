Bicyclist killed in Rohnert Park collision with pickup

A bicyclist died Friday afternoon after a collision with a pickup in Rohnert Park, police said.

The bicyclist is described as a 51-year-old Santa Rosa resident, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. His name wasn’t released.

The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Commerce Boulevard.

A driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 was turning north from a parking lot and struck the bicyclist, who had been heading south on the east side of the road.

The driver stopped and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Paramedics took the bicyclist to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Traffic was detoured around the scene for nearly two hours.

The collision is under investigation, but drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors.

Police want anyone with information to dial 707- 584-2600 and refer to case number 23-2689.

