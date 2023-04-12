Biden celebrates a Northern Ireland ‘made whole by peace’ as tensions persist

BELFAST, Northern Ireland — President Joe Biden on Wednesday tried to push Protestants and Catholics to resolve their differences and embrace the possibility of economic prosperity in a territory that had been “made whole by peace” since the Good Friday Agreement brought an end to decades of sectarian violence a quarter-century ago.

“Your history is our history, but more important, your future is America’s future,” Biden said during brief remarks at Ulster University, his only public appearance in Belfast before a departure to explore his Irish heritage in the Republic of Ireland.

He emphasized that Northern Ireland was poised to continue benefiting from economic transformation: “Peace and economic opportunity go together,” he said.

During his short stay in Belfast — a whirlwind stop before several days of Biden family-related excursions — the president and his advisers generally tried to avoid thorny questions surrounding politics in Northern Ireland, where the legislature has been deadlocked after the Democratic Unionist Party pulled out over post-Brexit trade concerns.

He told reporters earlier in the day that he was “going to listen” during brief exchanges with leaders of the region’s five main political parties. Biden met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain before the speech.

But in his remarks at Ulster, Biden encouraged the government to overcome its divisions and work toward a power-sharing agreement “that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them,” adding, “That’s a judgment for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens.”

The president’s visit comes amid a flare-up of political violence that has Belfast’s police on heightened alert, but before the visit, John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, played down concerns about Biden’s safety while in Belfast.

“We don’t ever talk about security requirements of protecting the president,” Kirby said. “But the president is more than comfortable making this trip, and he’s very excited to do it.”

Commenting on the attempted murder in February of a Northern Ireland police detective, Biden urged political rivals in the region not to let the enemies of peace win.

“Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God,” the president said. “The attack was a hard reminder that there will always be those who seek to destroy it, rather than rebuild. But the lesson of the Good Friday Agreement is this: In times when things seem fragile, or easily broken, that is when hope and hard work are needed the most.”

His remarks recognized the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a peace treaty that ended decades of bloody sectarian violence between Northern Irish factions. It was negotiated with the help of the United States, ushering in political power sharing and, for the most part, a cessation of political violence.

While Biden met briefly with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five largest political parties during his Wednesday visit, including Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionists, some unionists were critical of his approach to the visit.

Sammy Wilson, a member of the party and a lawmaker in the British Parliament, told TalkTV, that Biden was “extremely partisan” and had a record of being “pro-Republican,” “anti-unionist” and “anti-British.”

“I hope that he doesn’t come here and lecture us about democracy and getting the Stormont assembly going,” Wilson said, referring to the deadlocked legislature, adding, “He wouldn’t accept any interference in the affairs of America by outside bodies or outside governments, and I don’t think he should expect us to respond to that either.”

Donaldson, who leads the largest unionist party, had a more measured approach. “We welcome his visit here today,” he said of Biden, in remarks to the BBC. “It is good to see the president coming, and we hope to see investment into Northern Ireland flowing.”

He added that the visit “doesn’t change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland.”

For most of his time in Ireland this week, Biden will be engaged in a sentimental trip through the Irish countryside, where his ancestors lived before making their way across the Atlantic.

Biden is far from the first president to claim Irish ancestry, and he is certainly not alone among U.S. politicians who embrace the Emerald Isle. But he may be the most exuberant, having once adapted a line from James Joyce by saying that when he dies, “Ireland will be written on my soul.”

But Biden’s enthusiasm for Ireland has drawn questions about whether he is sympathetic to the nationalists, who seek a united Ireland, over the unionists, who want to remain part of the United Kingdom.