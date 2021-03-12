Biden order praised in Sonoma County, but public health officer cautions much more vaccine needed

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase applauded President Joe Biden’s move to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, but cautioned that much more vaccine is needed to avoid long lines and public frustration as people rush to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s a great concept because we want everybody to be vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Mase said Thursday evening. “But the devil is in the details of how that gets implemented and if we don’t have enough vaccine supply it creates lines.”

Mase said that inadequate vaccine supply puts the onus on state and local health officials to create “prioritization schemes,” where the most vulnerable residents are vaccinated first while others are asked to wait.

In some cases, the supply of coronavirus vaccine has not met the demand because eligibility has been expanded. Mase said vulnerable residents who should be vaccinated have been squeezed out of the process by people who are more savvy and can get a vaccine appointment.

Biden, during his first prime-time address to the nation Thursday evening, announced that he would issue an executive order requiring all states and U.S. territories to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all American adults by May 1. It’s a move, he said, that puts the nation on course to allow small gatherings of people by July 4th.

But Biden acknowledged that people may have to wait in line for a shot. “Let me be clear, that doesn't mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately but it means you be able to get in line beginning May 1,” Biden said. “Every adult will be eligible to get their shot.”

Mase called Biden’s plan “a great idea” if enough vaccine is made available. However, state officials have already informed her that vaccine supply will be flat through March, Mase said. Vaccine shipments are expected to increase in April, but much more will be needed to achieve Biden’s goal, she said.

“Maybe they know something we don’t. Maybe the floodgates will be opened and we’ll be getting tons of vaccine. It’s very possible,” she said.

More than 7 out of 10 Sonoma County residents over the age of 16 have not yet received any vaccine, according to data reported by the county. Since the immunization campaign started Dec. 18 in Sonoma County, 50,889 residents have been fully vaccinated and 66,515 have received their first dose of the two-shot inoculation.

Following Biden’s address, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement saying the state shares Biden’s “commitment to ensuring all adults who want a vaccine can get one.”

“In these phases of limited vaccine supply, we have been guided by equity and prioritized those most exposed and most at risk — both the right thing to do, and the fastest way to end the pandemic,” Newsom said. “We look forward to learning more about the President’s plan and working together to make this important goal a reality.”

