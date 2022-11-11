Subscribe

Big rig hauling cheese overturns on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2022, 3:33PM
An overturned big rig is slowing traffic Friday afternoon near southbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa.

The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. just south of the Highway 12 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, which carried 14,000 pounds of cheese, fell onto its side and destroyed a guardrail.

The driver got out of the big rig and communicated with CHP officers at the scene.

As of 2 p.m., the crash was mostly blocking traffic merging from Highway 12 onto Highway 101, and there was no immediate estimate on when the scene would be cleared.

This is a developing story.

